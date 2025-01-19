NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, January 19 (game #322)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #322) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… I get the message

NYT Strands today (game #322) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BONE

RAFT

DRAFT

LAZE

SALE

ARREST

NYT Strands today (game #322) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Mail organization

NYT Strands today (game #322) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 3rd column Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #322) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #322, are…

SPAM

SENT

INBOX

TRASH

DRAFTS

STARRED

SNOOZED

SPANGRAM: EMAIL LABEL

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

Sometimes it’s hard to find words to get hints, but today’s puzzle was absolutely loaded with them. Probably due to the ordinariness of the words we were looking for.

The early days of office email were much more fun than the strictly business messaging of today, when our INBOX is forever fighting a battle against SPAM and phishing emails.

Back in the day when there was less traffic and you could actually tame your messages, emails brought us Friday listicles and jokes. Occasionally, the most brilliant thing would happen when someone would accidentally send a personal email to everyone in the entire company. That kind of error could destroy a person’s career, but everyone else would get the buzz of enjoying someone else’s snafu that could all too easily have been theirs.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, 18 January, game #321)

PLANET

HOOK

CRUNCH

OBVIOUS

KANGAROO

UNDERPANTS

SPANGRAM: CAPTAIN