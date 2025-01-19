NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, January 19 (game #322)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #322) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… I get the message
NYT Strands today (game #322) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- BONE
- RAFT
- DRAFT
- LAZE
- SALE
- ARREST
NYT Strands today (game #322) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Mail organization
NYT Strands today (game #322) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
First side: top, 3rd column
Last side: bottom, 4th column
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #322) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #322, are…
- SPAM
- SENT
- INBOX
- TRASH
- DRAFTS
- STARRED
- SNOOZED
- SPANGRAM: EMAIL LABEL
- My rating: Easy
- My score: 1 hint
Sometimes it’s hard to find words to get hints, but today’s puzzle was absolutely loaded with them. Probably due to the ordinariness of the words we were looking for.
The early days of office email were much more fun than the strictly business messaging of today, when our INBOX is forever fighting a battle against SPAM and phishing emails.
Back in the day when there was less traffic and you could actually tame your messages, emails brought us Friday listicles and jokes. Occasionally, the most brilliant thing would happen when someone would accidentally send a personal email to everyone in the entire company. That kind of error could destroy a person’s career, but everyone else would get the buzz of enjoying someone else’s snafu that could all too easily have been theirs.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now out of beta so is a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
