NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Sunday, January 19 (game #588)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #588) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SUN

POOL

ACTION

AQUARIUM

CLAIM

GEOMETRY

BLUFF

SUIT

САРЕ

PURSE

TAMPA BAY

KITTY

PLAIN

CASE

POT

BASIN

NYT Connections today (game #588) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Finances in one place

Finances in one place GREEN: You’ve been served

You’ve been served BLUE: Landscape

Landscape PURPLE: Everybody loves these

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #588) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FUND

GREEN: COURT FILING

BLUE: LANDFORMS

PURPLE: THEY HAVE RAYS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #588) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #588, are…

YELLOW: FUND KITTY, POOL, POT, PURSE

KITTY, POOL, POT, PURSE GREEN: COURT FILING ACTION, CASE, CLAIM, SUIT

ACTION, CASE, CLAIM, SUIT BLUE: LANDFORMS BASIN, BLUFF, CAPE, PLAIN

BASIN, BLUFF, CAPE, PLAIN PURPLE: THEY HAVE RAYS AQUARIUM, GEOMETRY, SUN, TAMPA BAY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

For the first time in ages I got today’s groups in order of difficulty. Although when I say “got”, none of us get the last group, do we? That happens by default after we switch off the brain and just click on the remaining four words – occasionally kidding ourselves with an “of course!” as if really we knew what the connection was before we clicked on submit.

Today’s Purple group was a great one – linking four different types of RAYS. Not that all AQUARIUMs have RAYS. A fact I know from my many vacations ruined by European weather, where a rainy day would mean a trip to the local indoor attractions, which usually meant queuing up to look at some crabs in a bucket. Happy days.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 18 January, game #587)

YELLOW: DESIRE DRIVE, IMPULSE, ITCH, URGE

DRIVE, IMPULSE, ITCH, URGE GREEN: BARB SPINE, SPUR, STICKER, THORN

SPINE, SPUR, STICKER, THORN BLUE: INFO ON A RECORD ALBUM, ARTIST, LABEL, TRACK

ALBUM, ARTIST, LABEL, TRACK PURPLE: TURN THE ___ CORNER, PAGE, TABLES, TIDE