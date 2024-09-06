This rugged Samsung portable SSD is now less than half price at Amazon

If you're looking to capture and backup all your creative and high-end content, then good news: the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB is now $137 (was $284) at Amazon thanks to a limited time offer.

The beige and blue colorways are also getting big reductions, albeit at 47% rather than the 52% of the black variant. The 1TB and 4TB models are also being discounted at 35% and 36% respectively, so now's a great time to pick up the tougher sibling to what we think is the best portable SSD around.

Today's best Samsung T7 Shield 2TB portable SSD deal

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB portable SSD: was $284 now $137 at Amazon

If you're a creator out in the wild, you know the importance of durability and reliable performance. Enter the T7 Shield from Samsung, which is heavily discounted at Amazon right now. Offering fast speeds and rugged protection from the elements, this is perfect for those who need to work with large files out and about. Other colorways and capacities are also being discounted.

Billed for content creators on the move, the Samsung T7 Shield is fast with read and write speeds up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, a marked increase over the T5, thanks to the PCIe NVMe technology within. This also means you can edit content directly from the drive.

To keep it running cool, the T7 Shield features a high quality rubber casing, and employs Samsung's Dynamic Thermal Guard technology to control temperatures even when dealing with intensive workloads.

Not only is it compatible with Windows and Mac desktop systems, you can also use the T7 Shield with Android devices and iPhones. It supports 4K video at 60fps from an iPhone 15 Pro, as well as 12K video recording from professional cameras.

It's also rugged, with an IP65 water and dust resistance and providing drop protection from falls of up to 9.8 feet — perfect for those treacherous excursions.

You'll be able to use the T7 Shield with Samsung's Magician software, which can monitor the drive's health, help protect your data, and provide updates to keep the T7 Shield optimized. You can even use Magician to customize the LED color combinations.

