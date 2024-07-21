Wait, back up! Samsung's popular portable SSDs are up to 51% off on the last day of Prime Day

It's always handy to have an external backup device to save your data onto, just in case anything goes wrong with online cloud storage. And while there are plenty of portable hard drives, solid-state storage (or SSDs) are more reliable.

If you want the best, Samsung's portable SSDs are highly regarded – many of the company's models feature in our list of best portable SSDs for good reason.

Right now, for the final day of Amazon Prime Day, the Samsung T7 SSD is discounted by up to 51% depending on the amount of onboard storage, making them incredibly affordable, powerful external storage devices.

Samsung T7 SSD (1TB) | AU$279 AU$149 (save AU$130) Our favourite portable SSD, the Samsung T7 has fast read and write speeds of up to 1,050 and 1,000 MB/s, respectively. It also benefits from built-in encryption. Better yet, if 1TB is plenty of backup storage, you can pick one up for under AU$150, which is excellent value.

Samsung T7 SSD (2TB) | AU$479 AU$235.61 (save AU$243.39) With a huge 51% discount, bringing it down to cheaper than the original cost of the 1TB model, this deal on the 2TB T7 SSD would be our overall pick. Exhibiting all the same security features and portability of the 1TB model, but with double the storage, it's a far more attractive future-proof option.

Samsung T7 Shield (2TB) | AU$499 AU$253 (save AU$246) For an extra AU$18 you could be the owner of the T7 Shield portable SSD. This model takes everything that's great about the models above, but adds IP65 protection against water and dust, making it an ideal companion for anyone who spends a lot of time outdoors – photographers and content creators, for example. For added piece of mind, this is a fantastic deal that won't last long.