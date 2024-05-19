Want a brilliant OLED gaming monitor? My advice is to wait for Memorial Day to grab a great deal

If you’re looking to give your gaming or desktop computing experience a great upgrade that’ll last you for years, then I suggest you keep an eye out for the Alienware AW3423DWF in the Memorial Day sales.

That’s because not only is it one of the best 1440p monitors around, but it’s my personal monitor of choice and I can vouch for how good it is. But its launch price of $1,099 was somewhat pricey, so if you spot it at a discounted price on Memorial Day (May 27) or before, then it’s a brilliant monitor that's well worth your attention.

Now I’d still argue that Alienware offers a lot of monitor for a thousand bucks, give you’re getting a 34-inch QD-OLED panel that subtly curves and has an ultrawide resolution of 3440 x 1440. Add in a 165Hz refresh rate, some RGB lighting, solid HDR performance, an adjustable stand, USB passthrough and excellent factory color calibration, and you’re looking at a display that’s great for gaming, watching movies on or having a lots of space for multiple windows and apps – something I currently have as I write this article.

While I think size definitely does matter in this case, I also adore the Alienware AW3423DWF for its sheer screen quality. PC gaming on an OLED display really is fantastic, especially in games with well-integrated lighting and ray tracing such as Cyberpunk 2077. Running demanding games at their top settings at 1440p can mean a frame rate that won’t trouble the 165Hz refresh rate, but it still helps keep things smooth. And when I can run a game at 160 frames per second, then having that fast refresh rate is much appreciated.

If you can't wait for Memorial Day, take a look at the widget below that’ll flag any Alienware AW3423DWF deals you can grab today.

Equally, the Alienware AW3423DWF is a great work monitor. I have it connected to my MacBook Air M2 via a simple USB-C to HDMI cable and have what I reckon is a very capable work setup. The power of the Apple M2 chip combined with the screen space of 34 diagonal inches means I can do some serious multitasking; it came in very handy when covering events like Google I/O 2024.

So yeah, Alienware has produced an amazing monitor with the AW3423DWF. And I think Dell could cut the price by some $200 or more for Memorial Day, as the display is around two-years-old now making it a worthy candidate for some discounted pricing.

You can also find the Alienware AW3423DWF over on Amazon, and I’d be pretty confident the everything-seller will also cut the price of this QD-OLED display to a more palatable amount. Do make sure to check out our round up of the Amazon Memorial Day sales.