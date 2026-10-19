Analysts forecast Chinese RAM surge through 2028 — but it's not likely to help the average consumer, as Dell CEO warns the memory crisis could last until 2030
CXMT predicted to ramp up DRAM production, but here's why you shouldn't get excited
- Chinese chipmaker CXMT is predicted to be ramping up RAM production
- It could double memory production by 2028, we're told
- This extra RAM is likely to service the domestic market, though, and meanwhile, Dell's CEO is warning that the memory crisis is likely to persist to 2030
A major Chinese chipmaker has plans to expand its DRAM production in a big way over the next couple of years, but this won't be a silver bullet for wider RAM problems, and Dell's CEO is warning on the memory crisis getting worse, too.
First, the news on the Chinese company CXMT, which was flagged by P Equity Research on X (via Wccftech) in a post that highlights forecasts from Counterpoint Research and TrendForce.
According to those research firms, CXMT is set to expand its DRAM wafer production from around 320,000 units this year, to 420,000 units over the course of 2027.
That translates to a growth of just over 30% in a year, and the further prediction is that in 2028, production capacity might hit 500,000 to 600,000, so given that most optimistic scenario, it would nearly double compared to this year.
There's some excitement on that point because while others are focusing on HBM, or high-end RAM for the AI industry, this is an expansion of traditional RAM production, meaning the kind that'll go in a PC as opposed to a data center server.
However, before we start mulling the prospect of RAM supply being shored up to some extent, there are obvious caveats to consider here – including a new warning from Dell's CEO as mentioned at the outset.
Analysis: domestic relief – and more pessimism from Dell
The problem with CXMT is that even if the predicted near-doubling of RAM production does happen in 2028 as these analysts are theorizing, where is this memory going to end up?
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Most likely it'll serve the domestic market in China, and the chances of it making any kind of a meaningful difference to the balance of RAM supply outside of Asia are minimal. China's own memory requirements are substantial, and as we've discussed before, the government is likely to exert its influence in terms of keeping local demand fulfilled rather than selling abroad.
And yes, while it's true that CXMT's RAM is being used by some manufacturers in the west already, it's on a very limited basis currently – and it isn't like it's some kind of a bargain, either. Indeed, the cost of CXMT's memory is reportedly much the same as what you'll pay if buying from Samsung.
Meanwhile, as Wccftech also picked up, the CEO of Dell, Michael Dell, added his voice to the growing consensus that the memory shortage will get worse next year, and that these RAM woes are going to be prolonged for quite some time.
Dell told the Wall Street Journal that memory supply problems could keep on making us miserable for up to four years, meaning until 2030. Again, this echoes some of the many negative calls on the RAM crisis which have been heard in the past few months.
CXMT expanding its RAM production in a beefy way certainly won't hurt, but it's unlikely to help the average consumer outside of China.
Meanwhile, as RAM continues to get pricier (somehow, even though the cost was already through the roof), it's worth considering workarounds to get more from your gaming PC.
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Darren is a freelancer writing news and features for TechRadar (and occasionally T3) across a broad range of computing topics including CPUs, GPUs, various other hardware, VPNs, antivirus and more. He has written about tech for the best part of three decades, and writes books in his spare time (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).
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