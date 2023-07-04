Wow! MacBook Air 13 M2 drops to lowest ever price in the 4th of July sales

The latest 13-inch Apple MacBook Air 13 M2 is going for just $979 (was $1,099) in today's 4th of July sales at B&H Photo - the lowest price yet for this absolutely stunning Ultrabook.

The 4th of July sales aren't typically known for great deals on tech but this year's event is offering some great discounts - this featured listing in particular. We usually see the MacBook Air 13 on sale for $999 at Amazon and other retailers, so today's deal is essentially giving you a $20 saving over the usual amount. Overall, it's a strong deal and one that's worth snapping up quickly as Amazon has already sold out on this particular model.

The Apple MacBook Air 13 M2 is currently the top-rated model on our best laptops buyer's guide here at TechRadar so we highly recommend it. Yes, it's expensive but the powerful new M2 chip and refreshed design make it a worthy upgrade over the predecessor. As always with the MacBook Air, the M2 model is fantastically slim and portable and battery life is almost unbeatable, especially when compared to Windows machines.

Outside the US? Check out the best MacBook deals in your region just below.

MacBook Air 13 M2 at lowest ever price

Apple MacBook Air 13 (M2, 2022): was $1,099 now $979 at B&H Photo

Record-low price: B&H Photo has just discounted the latest 13-inch MacBook Air by a whopping $120 today, beating the previous record by $20 - an excellent deal and one that's not matched anywhere else right now. Our Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) review gave this model four and a half stars out of five thanks to its fantastic chip, refreshed design, and battery life. Our only minor complaint was the price, which makes today's 4th of July deal at B&H Photo that much better.

