Huge Apple sale at Best Buy this weekend - shop these 11 top deals worth buying

Best Buy is running a limited-time Apple sale this weekend with savings of up to $150 on many of the manufacturer's most popular tech. This includes MacBooks, AirPods, iPads, iPhones, and Apple Watches. You can browse the full sale for yourself through the link below or check out the 11 best deals I recommend right here.

• See all this weekend's Apple deals at Best Buy

One of the main highlights has to be the Apple Watch 9 for $299 (was $399). This is a return to the record-low price for the all-around smartwatch that we awarded four stars out of five in our Apple Watch 9 review.

There are a few excellent deals on Apple's range of tablets, too, following the recent launch of the new iPad Air and iPad Pro. For an affordable and capable everyday tablet, consider this iPad 10.2 for $249 (was $329), which we rated 4.5 stars out of 5 in our Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) review and feel is a smart choice for most users.

There are many more lowest-ever prices available on AirPods, MacBooks and more for you to see below. Also, My Best Buy Plus and Total members can get extra discounts on several of these products too, so they're worth checking out if you're signed up for the paid membership programme.

11 best Apple deals at Best Buy

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $169.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy

The latest set of Apple deals at Best Buy has the AirPods 3 discounted to $139.99 – that equals the cheapest price ever. These premium earbuds offer long battery life and convenient wireless charging thanks to the MagSafe case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time (or 6 hours on one charge). These are excellent everyday buds for iPhone users with good audio performance, easy connectivity and a slick design, according to our Apple AirPods 3 review.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy

The older 2nd generation Apple AirPods are also on sale right now at Best Buy if you want to spend a little less, but they have been $10 cheaper than this in previous sales. Also, compared to the latest model, you miss out on wireless charging support and have to compromise with a shorter battery life of up to 5 hours (24 hours total with the charging case). We'd suggest paying the extra to get the newest ones, but can't deny this is good value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

This is a great low price for the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support – but they have been $10 cheaper earlier this year. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy

The Apple Watch 9 is down to its previous record-low price in this weekend's Best Buy sale. We discovered that it is more powerful than ever in our Apple Watch 9 review thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and a new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS, 44mm): was $299 now $199 at Best Buy

At under $200, this is a great price for Apple's entry-level and budget-friendly smartwatch, although it is currently down to $189 at Amazon. We said in our Apple Watch SE 2 review that it's a respectable mid-range smartwatch boasting good performance, impressive battery life, and a helpful suite of features. Just note that it lacks the temperature sensor and ECG sensor found in higher-end options like the Apple Watch 9.

iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Best Buy

The iPad 10.2 has been available at this record-low price for a few months now but it remains a great deal. This Apple tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.

iPad Air (M1, 2022): was $599 now $399 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the previous-generation iPad Air available for a record-low price right now. As we said in our four-star iPad Air (2022) review, this model neatly sits in the middle ground between power and affordability while still offering many of the same features and capabilities as the more expensive iPad Pro. With an attractive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and M1 chip inside you get excellent picture quality plus fast performance. Even though there's a new model available, this discount makes it a great affordable tablet for creative tasks, gaming, and general everyday use.

Apple iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $399.99 at Best Buy

This discount brings the most recent iPad mini to within $20 of the record-low we saw in July last year. The much-improved 8.3-inch tablet delivers a similar performance to the last-generation iPad Air but in a much smaller form. There are also significant upgrades to the processing chip and cameras, as well as all-day battery life that make it a solid option for those that need a portable everyday tablet.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a decent $150 discount on the MacBook Air M2 this weekend - just be aware that it's currently an extra $20 cheaper at Amazon. Even though the newer M3 model is now available this is still up there as one of the best laptops you can buy according to our MacBook Air M2 review. We were particularly impressed with the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, it's a smart investment at this price.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $999 at Best Buy

The latest MacBook Air is down to $999 at Best Buy – just $10 more than the record-low. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

Apple iPhone 15: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Best Buy

Best Buy is matching the big carrier's trade-in rebates across all iPhone 15 devices so it's a good option if you've a reason to shop here instead. Both the standard iPhone 15 and high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max sit atop our best phone guide right now, so you can't go wrong with either of these Apple devices – whether you need an all-around handset or a performance powerhouse in your pocket.

This latest Best Buy Apple sale ends on Sunday so you've got the full weekend to decide if there's anything there you want to buy.

The majority of these prices shouldn't be beaten in the upcoming 4th of July sales or during Amazon Prime Day – aside from the ones that have been cheaper already. So, if you don't want to wait around for another month, there's little reason to hold off on buying anything from your Apple wishlist.