These top Dell laptop deals will save you up to 30% off and are going fast

Dell is hosting its 'Black Friday in July Sale', and there are plenty of sales on laptops in all different price ranges and specs. Depending on whether you need a productivity machine, a gaming machine, or a creative/editing machine, there's a laptop made for you.

There is a wide range of Dell laptop deals during this early Black Friday sale, including the best laptops and best gaming laptops. The sale continues until July 24, and it's free shipping for any and all product purchases, so make sure to take advantage of any good deals you spot during then.

Whatever you need, we've rounded up the best Dell laptops we found during this event so far. Make sure to check out everything we have to offer, and keep in mind that most deals end once supplies run out.

Dell laptop deals: UK

Alienware x14 (2022): was £1,598.99 now £1,148.99 at Dell.com

if you're looking for an affordable gaming laptop that also delivers on performance, this is a great choice. It has a Nvidia RTX 3060, one of the best GPUs on the market, coupled with 16GB RAM and 516GB of storage which means there's plenty of space to properly download and run high-end PC games.

Inspiron 15: was £579 now £479 at Dell.com

If you need a budget-minded laptop that's great for office work, this is a solid buy. It comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, which is perfect for balancing tons of tabs, worksheets, conference calls, and more. It also has 8GB RAM and 512GB, the right amount for productivity work.

XPS 15 (2023): was £2,950.80 now £2,400.80 at Dell.com

For those who want an Ultrabook that can handle it all, including gaming as well as creative and editing projects, this is a solid choice if you have deep pockets. The sale does cut out a nice chunk of the price, and the laptop comes with an RTX 4070 GPU as well as a 13th-Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, a whooping 32GB RAM, and 1TB of storage.

Inspiron 14 2-in-1: was £749 now £599 at Dell.com

Looking for a great 2-in-1 laptop that works equally well as a tablet and a work laptop? This is a great investment thanks to its 13th-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of storage, which are perfect specs for a work machine.

Inspiron 16 Plus: was £899 now £799 at Dell.com

Another Ultrabook but this one is at a budget price due to it being last-gen. Its specs are still solid with a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, a Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. It's not only ideal for creative and editing work but for gaming as well.

Alienware m17 R5: was £2,008.99 now £1,398.99 at Dell.com

Another gaming laptop option, this one is more of a desktop replacement with some specs to show for it. It sports an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of storage. The 30% discount brings it down to a much more affordable price too.

There are plenty of choices for this Dell sales event, and we've rounded up the best deals for a wide variety of laptop types including gaming, the best Ultrabooks, and productivity machines. Gaming-wise you can't go wrong with an Alienware, and the x14 is a well-balanced laptop that runs any of the best PC games with no issues. For Ultrabooks, the XPS series is excellent. Of course, there are budget options for the average office worker too.

You're guaranteed to find what you're looking for during this Black Friday in July sale, and you can trust our expert advice as we spend hundreds of hours testing all our products to make sure we're giving you the best options.