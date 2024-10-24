The Dell XPS 14 for $999 is the early Black Friday laptop deal I'd buy with my own cash

I've just spotted what's perhaps the best high-end laptop deal we'll see ahead of this year's Black Friday sales next month - it's this Dell XPS 14 for just $999 (was $1,499) at the official Dell store.

This is the lowest price yet for this stunning 2024 Ultrabook and is well worth checking out if you're on the hunt for a powerful and premium Windows machine. With a full $500 off, I'd be surprised if this one goes any lower over Black Friday since you're already getting a massive 33% discount.

The Dell XPS 14 melds a premium high-end design with a great display and powerful components to provide a model that's great for both personal and business use. At 14 inches, it's an extremely portable laptop but also one that's still capable of handling most tasks thanks to the combination of an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

While it's by no means a cheap laptop, I'd highly recommend considering this one if you want a machine that's going to last a good few years down the line.

Today's best Dell XPS 14 deal

Dell XPS 14 laptop: was $1,499 now $999 at Dell

Processor: Intel Ultra 7 Processor 155H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB It's not every day you see a machine as powerful or premium as the stunning Dell XPS 14 this cheap. With a massive $500 off, this is the lowest price yet for the entry-level Ultra 7 configuration - which is still more than enough for everything from daily tasks to far more intensive applications. If you're looking for a great deal on a high-end machine way ahead of Black Friday, then this is a superb choice right now.

See more: check out all of today's laptop deals at Dell

As previously stated, we're starting to see early Black Friday laptop deals crop up at leading retailers. Just yesterday I reported that the excellent MacBook Air M2 is now on sale for a record-low price of just $699 and now Windows users have a deal that's arguably just as strong in the form of this discounted Dell XPS 14.

It's well worth checking out our Dell XPS 14 review if you want a detailed expert rundown of this model. We loved the OLED display in particular with our review unit but note that today's listing is for the standard FHD Plus display - the 3k OLED display is an optional $300 upgrade.

Also on sale today....

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $699 at Amazon

Processor: Apple M2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB The excellent MacBook Air M2 is down to a brand new record-low price thanks to an incredible surprise deal at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. Right now, this is easily one of the best laptop deals on the market considering this model still holds up amazingly well for 2024. Not only do you get a great chipset, battery life, and display, but this price brings it right down to the usual price for the way older M1 model.

See more of this week's best Dell XPS 14 and Dell XPS 16 deals in your region.