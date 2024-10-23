The best Black Friday deal is already here: get the MacBook Air M2 for just $699

Epic deal alert, folks - just ahead of November's Black Friday deals event, the exceptional Apple MacBook Air M2 is down to just $699 (was $999) at Amazon today thanks to a surprise discount at the retailer.

Not only is this the lowest price yet for this exceptional MacBook, but it is also (in my opinion) easily the best laptop deal on the market right now. So good is this deal, in fact, that I'd say it'll be a contender for Black Friday laptop deal of the year.

While the MacBook Air M2 is a little older now, it's still an amazing laptop for most people. With an exceptionally lightweight 13.3-inch form factor and unbeatable battery life, it's a particularly good choice for those who value portability. Luckily, the M2 chipset inside is more than capable of speeding through most tasks, so it's a great choice for work or creative applications, too.

This surprise deal comes a full month before Black Friday's official date, so it's a great opportunity to snag a great machine before November. If you're looking for a great deal and don't want to rush, then now's your opportunity.

Don't wait for Black Friday: MacBook Air M2 deal

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $699 at Amazon

The excellent MacBook Air M2 is down to a brand new record-low price today thanks an incredible surprise deal at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. Right now, this is easily one of the best laptop deals on the market considering this model still holds up amazingly well for 2024. Not only do you get a great chipset, battery life, and display, but this price brings it right down to the usual price for the way older M1 model.

See more: check out all of today's laptop deals at Amazon

Our Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) review is well worth checking out if you're looking for in-depth details on this exceptional laptop. In a nutshell, it's still a great buy because of the design, display, and battery life and one that we're more than happy to recommend over the newer M3 model at this price. At the time of reviewing, we felt that the $1,099 starting price was a little steep but today's deal at Amazon obviously blows that criticism out of the water.