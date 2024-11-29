The Asus ZenBook 14 OLED for almost half price means I'm seriously tempted to upgrade my laptop this Black Friday

If it isn't clear enough already considering my previous suggestions, I'm obsessed with everything OLED - with deep black levels and infinite contrast ratio, movies and games look better than ever. With my eyes currently adjusting to the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x's wonderful OLED display during my review (thanks to TrueBlack 600), Black Friday now has my attention drawn towards the Asus ZenBook 14.

The ZenBook 14 UX3402VA is now available on Amazon in the UK for just £799.99 (was £1,399), with its lower-spec model (the ZenBook 14 UM3402YA) available on Amazon in the UK for just £529.99 (was £899.99).

The main differences between the two lie in their processors - Asus' ZenBook 14 UX3402VA features Intel's 13th Gen i9-13900H CPU, which comes with 14 cores and 20 threads, alongside its touchscreen capabilities. Its counterpart, the UM3402YA, isn't touchscreen and uses AMD's Ryzen 7 7730U, packed with 8 cores and 16 threads.

Today's best Asus ZenBook 14 deals in the UK

Asus ZenBook 14 Intel i9-13900H: was £1,399.99 now £799.99 at Amazon Powered by Intel's 13th Gen processor, the i9-13900H, the Asus ZenBook 14 provides a fantastic portable experience - with 14 cores and 20 threads, video editing, gaming, and multitasking work great here. Its OLED display is the highlight, providing a visual experience that stands among the best on the market.

Asus ZenBook 14 AMD Ryzen 7-7730U: was £899.99 now £529.99 at Amazon With an OLED display available, this Asus ZenBook 14 opens the gateway to fantastic visuals in a wide range of content. Whether it's movies, shows, or games, you'll enjoy what the ZenBook 14 has to offer, especially since it's powered by AMD's Ryzen 7-7730U processor prepared to fuel your chosen activities.

Both laptops are capable of providing solid experiences in most areas, specifically in the aspect of immersion - I know I've said this multiple times, but OLED is truly the next step towards a greater experience (despite concerns of burn-in), giving you fantastic image quality with deep black levels. It's a case of needing to see it to really believe it, as viewing these displays through images or videos does them no justice.

Besides the display, the Asus ZenBook 14 Intel model is definitely the go-to in this case - with 14 cores and 20 threads, you can iron out some of the more intense and demanding tasks. This is ideal for video editing on platforms like Adobe Premiere Pro, giving content creators a smooth and more efficient way of uploading, all for £799.99. I'd say it's worth it.

Don't let this convince you that the AMD model is a poor choice, because it certainly isn't. Its Ryzen 7-7730U processor may be weaker in comparison at a base clock of 2GHz, but it can be overclocked up to 4.5GHz.

I personally don't prefer touchscreen capabilities on any laptop (as you'll see in my Yoga 7x Slim review soon) that isn't 2-in-1, especially not in this case with an OLED display. If you can look past those factors and appreciate the OLED panel, then you're in for a treat with either one of these models.

