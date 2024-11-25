My beloved OLED ultrawide monitors are getting the attention they deserve during Amazon's Black Friday sale - the LG Ultragear ultrawide is next-in-line with a $500 discount

If I haven’t made it abundantly clear with my recent articles, ultrawide monitors are my absolute favorite kind of display, mainly due to the improved immersion compared to standard 16:9 displays - and today, I’ve found another Black Friday deal that opens the door to new gaming PC experiences.

The LG 34GS95QE Ultragear OLED ultrawide gaming monitor is now available on Amazon in the US for just $799.99 (was $1,299.99), with a stronger deal available on Amazon in the UK for just £699.99 (was £1,299.99).

With an 800R curve, immersion is at its strongest here, as a stronger curvature places you right into the action when seated directly in front of your display. This is paired perfectly with an OLED panel built to provide deep black levels thanks to an infinite contrast ratio - Black Friday has seen many OLED ultrawide displays fall in price, and this is another hefty discount that shouldn’t be missed.

Today's best LG 34GS95QE OLED deal in the US

LG Ultragear OLED 34GS95QE : was $1,299.99 now $799.99 at Amazon Experience games in a new way with LG's Ultragear 34GS95QE OLED ultrawide monitor - it boasts a 800R curve, 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms GtG response time ensuring you're getting the best out of your favorite games visually.

Today's best LG 34GS95QE OLED deal in the UK

LG Ultragear OLED 34GS95QE : was £1,299.99 now £699.99 at Amazon LG's 34GS95QE provides some of the best visual experiences you'll find on any ultrawide monitor, with an OLED panel introducing deeper blacks and an infinite contrast ratio, alongside a 800R curve built for greater immersion.

There are so many OLED ultrawide options on Amazon and beyond right now, as Black Friday sales are well underway - while I desire a 32:9 OLED like the Samsung Odyssey G95SC (which is also still on sale), the 800R curve seen on this model is the best curvature you can find on any ultrawide monitor.

32:9 ultrawide monitors most commonly utilize a lesser 1800R or 1000R curve - so it comes down to whether you would prefer a more immersive 800R curve in a 21:9 OLED ultrawide, or the 32:9 aspect ratio in a super ultrawide providing the immersion. For the uninitiated, that 800R measurement refers to the circular radius in millimeters of the curve - so a smaller number actually means a greater degree of curvature!

With a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms GtG response time, and up to 1300 nits of brightness, all for just $799.99 / £699.99, the LG 34GS95QE Ultragear OLED has me seriously weighing my monitor upgrade options this Black Friday…

