I'm reviewing the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x right now, and it's one of the best laptops I've ever used - now Black Friday has plunged its price below $1000

Among many of the laptops I’ve used over the years and their displays, nothing comes close to OLED laptops - but I’m not talking about just any old OLED screen right now. I’m talking about the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, which is available on the Lenovo store in the US for just $999.99 ( was $1,289.99) and available on the Lenovo store in the UK for £1,000 (was £1,250) this Black Friday.

Since I’m currently reviewing this laptop (amongst the furor of Black Friday sales), I can tell you that this is quite possibly the best OLED display I’ve ever come across on a laptop - with the highest True Black VESA certification, True Black 600, the Slim 7x’s display beats some of the best OLED monitors on the market.

The fast Snapdragon X Elite processor inside this sleek piece of hardware also makes it AI-ready and one of the fastest Windows laptops money can buy. It’s rare to see a laptop so recently released get a substantial discount like this, so you shouldn’t hesitate to purchase at its sale price if you’re in the market for a new ultrabook.

Today's best Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x deal in the US

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x: was $1,289.99 now $999.99 at Lenovo USA The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is right up there with the best laptops on the market, providing an OLED display that is truly phenomenal, alongside its True Black 600 VESA certification. The Snapdragon X Elite is fantastic at handling AI-based tasks, especially within Copilot+.

Today's best Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x deal in the UK

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x: was £1,250 now £1,000 at Lenovo UK If you've ever needed a laptop that adheres to your needs of a great display, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is one of the best you can opt for. Its OLED screen provides a True Black 600 VESA certification, giving you an infinite contrast ratio while providing high brightness with HDR enabled.

Through my testing, I’ve found that the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is strong in almost all areas - while the OLED display is certainly the biggest standout to me so far, I’ve been left amazed at how incredibly fast this system operates, especially when thrust into multitasking or using Copilot+.

Yes, this is a Copilot+ laptop, with the Snapdragon X Elite chip built for AI - features such as Automatic Super Resolution for games and Recall which helps you find previous activities via automated snapshots. The latter is still within its preview phase (for Windows Insider users), so it isn’t available for widespread use just yet, but it’s an indication of how much better the Slim 7x will become over time with updates.

While gaming is feasibly possible with this laptop, I would suggest keeping your expectations low - it isn’t built for gaming so this isn’t a surprise, but the 2994x1840p display resolution is too much for the Snapdragon X Elite’s integrated GPU to handle in many games.

You’ll have to lower the resolution and graphics settings, but this also comes with issues due to its 16:10 aspect ratio, which isn’t friendly with the likes of a 1920x1080 default resolution. Still, with AMD’s FSR upscaling turned on, you should be able to get reasonable performance in games that aren’t too hardware-intensive.

Aside from this and the lack of different ports available (only USB-C), the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is a fantastic laptop that you should definitely consider if you’re on the hunt for a new laptop this Black Friday.

