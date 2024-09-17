The budget-friendly Amazon Fire TV Stick falls to its lowest price this year in the UK

After paying for a subscription service like Netflix or Disney Plus, you don't then want to spend a load of money to be able to stream it to your TV, if put up with a slow interface on your existing display. Thankfully, you don't have to, as now the Amazon Fire TV Stick is on sale for only £24.99 (was £44.99) ahead of the retailer's Prime Big Deal Days event in October.

The 44% discount for this nifty little device brings it down to its lowest price this year and only £2 more than we saw on Amazon Prime Day. The best thing about the Fire TV Stick is that it's so affordable and if you aren't fussed out 4K streaming capabilities, then this is the cost-effective streaming device for you.

Today's best Amazon Fire TV Stick deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick: was £44.99 now £24.99 at Amazon

This is the cheapest price that we have seen for the popular streaming device this year and only £2 more than on Amazon Prime Day. You won't get 4K resolution with this stick but if Full HD is all you need, then you won't get streaming capabilities for any cheaper. You'll also love the easy control with Alexa.

All the best streaming devices make it possible to cast your favourite shows directly from your phone, tablet, or laptop. Controlling the device is super simple, especially with the Alexa Voice Remote, which enables you to both search and launch shows.

The device puts Prime Video content front and centre so this is an even better option if that's your chosen TV streaming service. If not, you might benefit from one of the other best streaming devices, but this still includes access to all the top apps.

If you want to be able to stream 4K, then you can grab the slightly pricier Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K instead. If that piques your attention, you can read more in our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.