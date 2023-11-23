I’ve been covering Black Friday gaming laptop deals for years – and this £1,644 off the Razer Blade 14 is the best ever

I've been covering Black Friday gaming laptop deals for years on TechRadar, and I don't think I've seen a better one than this incredible saving of £1,644 off the Razer Blade 14.

I'll be honest – as a committed desktop PC gamer, it takes a lot for a gaming laptop to turn my head, but this model of the Razer Blade 14 is seriously impressive.

The 14-inch QHD screen has a fast 165Hz refresh rate, there's a powerful 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD for storing your games on.

Of course, the most important component of a gaming laptop is its GPU, and the Razer Blade 14 is well served here, coming with an immensely powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16GB card.

OK, that's not the very latest generation of GPU – but it's still a ridiculously powerful laptop graphics card that will allow you to play even the most graphically demanding games, like Cyberpunk 2077, at their highest settings. And that massive price cut drops the Razer Blade 14 to £1,749.97. That's still pricey, but for a gaming laptop of this power, it's an incredible Black Friday deal.

Razer Blade 14: was £3,393.97 now £1,749.97 at Laptops Direct

This massive Black Friday gaming laptop deal knocks an absolutely huge £1,644 off the Razer Blade 14 with AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, RTX 3080Ti and 16GB of RAM. This laptop will easily handle any game you throw at it at their highest settings, and the super-fast and responsive screen will make them look fantastic.

Not only is the Razer Blade 14 seriously powerful, but it's also stylish, understated and the build quality is top-notch.

It's also impressively thin and light for a gaming laptop, and while the 14-inch screen isn't huge, it does mean it's easily portable – so a great choice if you want to game on the go. You can also plug it into an external monitor or TV: if that's your thing, we've rounded up the best monitor Black Friday deals and best Black Friday TV deals as well.

