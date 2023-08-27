HP Labor Day sale starts early - these are the 4 laptop deals we recommend

As one of the most popular laptop manufacturers out there, it was always inevitable that HP would run impressive offers at this year's Labor Day sales event. It's packed with savings of up to 67% on laptops, desktops, monitors, peripherals and more. But we're focusing on just the laptops with four of the best deals we recommend.

We searched through the full list and hand-picked four laptops that we think are the best laptop deals you can find right now at HP.

Of them all, the standout offer is this HP Pavilion 15t for $599.99 (was $999.99), as it's terrific value for money if you need a powerful all-around device. It boasts high-end components, including an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD that combine to power through all your computing tasks. That's rounded out by a slick large display, thin design, and B&O audio for better sound when watching videos.

You can check out the other options we've picked out below, including cheaper Chromebooks and more budget-friendly mid-range machines that will be smart buys for students after portability and longevity or if you need a flexible device for everyday use at home. Our roundup of the latest HP coupon codes can offer you even more ways to save.

You can also check out our wide Labor Day laptop sales coverage for even more options from other manufacturers and retailers such as Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Dell, and more.

4 best HP Labor Day laptop deals

HP Pavilion 15t: was $999.99 now $599.99 at HP

In our last-generation HP Pavilion 15 review we awarded this laptop four stars out of five, praising the stylish design and solid performance. This latest model offers exactly that, too, as it's packed with top-end components – including the latest generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a large 15.6-inch screen. It's a pricey pick, but in terms of value for money, it's one of the best laptop deals right now. Get it if you need a device to blast through all of your computing needs: from general work and video calls to more intensive applications, media streaming and multitasking.

HP Pavilion x360: was $799.99 now $499.99 at HP

If you can't decide between a tablet or a laptop then you should go for this HP Pavilion x360. It conveniently combines the usability of a traditional machine with the versatility of a touchscreen device. You pay a small premium for this added flexibility, but this is still a fair price for a solid mid-range laptop that will comfortably handle all of your everyday computing needs: from sending emails to watching videos and more.

HP 14t: was $649.99 now $399.99 at HP

This HP 14t is a good buy if you need an affordable entry-level machine for light use, schoolwork and basic everyday tasks. The smaller 14-inch display makes it more portable compared to the larger screen options, but it still offers a reasonable level of performance thanks to the Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and speedy 128GB SSD.