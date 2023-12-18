Get these Windows laptop holiday deals for less than $350 before Christmas Eve
Amazon has some great Windows laptop holiday deals
So many laptops on the market are pricey, even those made for office and school work. But thanks to these amazing Christmas sales, you can get your hands on the best Windows laptops that are less than $350.
Currently, the Acer Aspire 3 is now on sale for $349.99 on Amazon, which is a great deal and the lowest price that it's ever been. It comes with a 14-inch full HD display, as well as a slim and sleek silver form factor that makes it easy to carry around.
Paired with an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U CPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of storage, you have a machine that's perfect for movie streaming, office work, and school projects. It has a surprising amount of storage for its price, which makes it even more of a steal.
There are also two other Windows-based laptops under $350, the first being the HP 15-inch Laptop, which is on sale for $319.99 on Amazon. Its specs include an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD of storage, which are just enough for those needing a productivity or streaming machine. Though you'll probably need additional external storage at some point.
Another great deal is for the Asus Vivobook 15 Laptop that's on sale for $338 on Amazon. This one also comes with an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD of storage, which is also perfect for both office workers and students thanks to specs that work best for more low-intensity tasks.
Today's best Acer Aspire 3 deals
Acer Aspire 3: was
$449.99 now $349.99 on Amazon
This laptop is sleek with a 14-inch HD display, perfect for streaming. And with its AMD Ryzen 5 7520U CPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage, it can handle office and school work perfectly fine. It even comes with its own carry case.
HP 15-inch Laptop: was
$354.55 now $319.99 on Amazon
A super cheap laptop that's perfect for for those in need of a simple budget machine for office or school work. The specs include a 12th-Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage, which is the right amount for casual use. There's also an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU version which is almost as affordable with double the storage.
Asus Vivobook 15 Laptop: was
$369.99 now $338 on Amazon
This is another great deal, with the holiday sale discount making it an even more affordable option. It comes with an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage, which is the right amount of memory and storage for more casual users.
