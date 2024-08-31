Dell launches mega Labor Day sale – these are the 6 best laptop deals I'd buy

Dell is on a run of great laptops lately based on some of the devices tested by our reviewers and now it's slashed prices on some of those top picks as part of its Labor Day sales. I've searched through all the offers and picked out the six best deals available this holiday weekend that I think are worth buying – including everything from affordable everyday devices to powerful machines for more demanding work.

The one offer that stands out as the best overall laptop deal is this Dell Inspiron 15 for $499.99 (was $699.99). It sports an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 1TB SDD for storage, making it a solid all-around device for the price. Some components are a little dated now, but this will still comfortably handle everyday tasks, general browsing, light work, and more demanding jobs.

For those with a bigger budget who want something more modern and more power under the hood, I'd consider this Dell XPS 13 for $999.99 (was $1,299.99). This is the lowest price yet for a brand-new model that features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, offering terrific performance and incredible battery life of up to 17 hours.

As part of the sale, Dell is also running a promotion that means you can save an extra 15% on select laptops when you spend over $799. Be sure to try the code SAVE15 at the checkout to see if it applies to your order. You can also check out all the other Dell promo codes available now to get the best price for your purchase.

Dell Labor Day sale - the 6 best laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Dell

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11 Dell's latest set of laptop deals feature this slightly older but excellent value all-around device. With an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 1TB, it's a terrific buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times, but be aware of the bulky 15.6-inch size and battery life of around 6-8 hours that hamper its portability. Altogether, though, this is an impressive laptop for the price.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,299 now $999.99 at Dell

Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 This is the biggest discount yet on one of the brand-new Dell XPS 13 models. As a Copilot Plus PC, it comes with one of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processors that boast fantastic all-around performance and exceptional battery life of around 17 hours. These are things we called out as the main positives in our Dell XPS 13 review, alongside the gorgeous Infinity Edge display and sleek overall design. It's a high-end premium device for users who need speed, performance, and responsiveness for coding, multitasking, and creative tasks.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $379.99 now $329.99 at Dell

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 If you want a cheaper option then this configuration of the Dell Inspiron 15 is an excellent buy and terrific value for money. You get an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD to ensure good overall performance and lots of speedy storage for the price. It's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks and light work or schoolwork.

Dell XPS 14: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Dell

Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 Here's an awesome high-end laptop deal in the Dell Labor Day sale: one of the newest and well-built XPS 14 devices is a healthy $300 off, bringing it back down to the record-low price we last saw in July. This is a great offer for a stylish and stunning 2024 machine that we awarded 4.5 out of five in our Dell XPS 14 review. This baseline configuration features a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD that will comfortably handle the majority of your computing needs.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Dell

Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 9

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 If display size is important to you, then you can upgrade to this brand-new Dell Inspiron 16 Plus, which sports a 16-inch screen and one of the latest high-end Intel Core Ultra 9 processors. You also get a generous 16GB of RAM and a decent 512GB SSD for storage, making it a powerful device that will handle anything you throw at it, though you do sacrifice portability with the larger chassis. That's likely worth it, though, if you need the extra screen real estate and high-performance components for more advanced workloads and creative tasks.

Dell Inspiron 14 (2-in-1): was $949.99 now $649.99 at Dell

Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 History shows that 2-in-1 laptops usually cost a premium so the fact that this new and high-performance model has a $300 discount is not to be ignored. Specifically, this Dell Inspiron 14 has a powerful Intel Core 7 processor and 16GB of RAM for excellent overall performance, as well as a large 512GB SSD for storage. Altogether, that's a lot of power in a flexible machine that makes it great for all your computing needs, plus the tablet mode is ideal for doodlers, watching videos, or lazily browsing.

You only have this weekend to shop for the latest offers as this sale ends on Monday. Don't fret too much, though, as Dell runs new offers all the time, and a second batch is bound to be made available on Labor Day itself, too. Still, if there's a laptop deal you like the look of today, I wouldn't wait around, as I'd be surprised if any of these were beaten.

If there isn't exactly the right device for you, though, you can head over to our larger Labor Day laptop sales hub for a variety of other Chromebooks, laptops, and MacBooks that may better suit your needs or budget. We've also got pages dedicated to this year's Labor Day TV sales and Labor Day appliance sales should you want to do more shopping.