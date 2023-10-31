Amazon drops record-low MacBook deals following the MacBook Pro M3 launch

Thanks to Apple's "Scary Fast" event, which took place last night, there's an all-new MacBook Pro available for pre-order, and even better - there are some really good deals on older model MacBooks at Amazon. The retailer is offering record-low prices on Apple's best-selling MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops, which are usually reserved for holiday sales like the upcoming Black Friday deals event.



The cheapest deal is on the 13-inch MacBook Air M1 that's on sale for just $749.99 (was $999). While an older device, the 2020 MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops you can buy, thanks to its top-end performance and affordable price. You're getting Apple's M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, Touch ID, and 18 hours of battery life.

If you're looking for more power at a slightly higher price, Amazon also has the 2022 MacBook Pro M2 marked down to $1,049 (was $1,299). The 13-inch MacBook Pro packs Apple's M2 chip, a 720p FaceTime HD camera, and two Thunderbolt ports for fast connections and 20 hours of battery life.



And last but not least, you can get the latest 15-inch MacBook Air M2 on sale for $1,049.99 (was $1,299.99). The 2023 MacBook Air is claimed to be the world's thinnest 15-inch laptop while still delivering exceptional power thanks to the M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. The laptop also features a six-speaker sound system, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and a fanless design that runs completely silent.



All of today's MacBook deals include record-low prices, which means the laptops have never been cheaper. The all-new MacBook Pro has a starting price of $1,599, which makes today's offers extremely attractive.

Today's best MacBook deals

MacBook Air 13-inch, M1 (2020): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Amazon has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

MacBook Pro M2 13-inch, M2 (2022): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon

Thanks to the release of the M3 MacBook Pro, Amazon has Apple's MacBook Pro M2 for $1,049.99. That's a $250 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the 13-inch laptop. The 2022 MacBook Pro packs Apple's M2 chip for exceptional power and speed and features a compact, lightweight design and 20 hours of battery life - perfect for students.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $1,049.99 at Amazon

Amazon just dropped the latest 15-inch MacBook Air to $1,049.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. No surprises - we're huge fans of this model at TechRadar and awarded it four stars out of five during our Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) review. While it is essentially just an upscaled version of the 13-inch machine, that's by no means a bad thing when you consider the outstanding M2 processor inside. If you can make use of the bigger 15-inch display, this deal is absolutely recommended.

