Skip Prime Day - the Asus G14 for $799 is the gaming laptop deal to buy right now

If you're on the hunt for gaming laptop deals ahead of this year's Amazon Prime Day and 4th of July sales, you won't find a better option right now than the Asus Zephyrus G14 on sale for just $799.99 (was $1,399) at Best Buy.

With a whopping $600 off, this is the best gaming laptop deal we've seen yet on the Asus Zephyrus G14, which is one of our favorite models here at TechRadar. Combining superb specs with a lightweight build and classy design that's more reminiscent of a high-end ultrabook than a gaming laptop, the Asus Zephyrus G14 is an absolute steal at this price.

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-5800HS

Graphics card: RTX 3060

RAM: 16GB DDR4

SSD: 1TB Looking for a powerful gaming laptop that's lightweight, looks great, and doesn't break the bank? Today's deal on the excellent Asus Zephyrus G14 at Best Buy brings the fantastic 14-inch gaming machine down to its lowest-ever price. While this model specifically is a little older now, we'd still highly recommend it - especially since it's still more than capable and features a gorgeous design that's one of our favorites here at TechRadar.

Delving into this deal a little further - this particular listing is on a slightly older version of the Zephyrus G14, featuring an RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a Ryzen 7-5800HS processor. These specs are last-gen now, but they're still more than capable of fantastic performance in-game at 1080p resolution, and they're packaged in a gorgeous design that most cheap gaming laptop deals can't hope to match at this price.

By comparison, the latest model with an RTX 4060 is currently listed for $1,599.99 at Best Buy, which is literally double the price of the deal featured above. Perhaps the closest rival to the featured deal for value is this RTX 4060 equipped MSI Cyborg for $899 (was $1,099) at Best Buy today, which features absolutely awesome specs for the money but comes with a larger 15.6-inch form factor and less appealing design. For performance, it likely has the G14 beat, but we'd still say the Asus is the best gaming laptop deal ahead of Prime Day thanks to its record-breaking discount and gorgeous design, which make it one of the best thin and light gaming laptops you can buy right now.

