Nab this Acer gaming laptop at its lowest price ever ahead of Labor Day

The 2023 Labor Day sales event is now live at Amazon, and the retailer has some incredible deals, including plenty of gaming laptops like this budget Acer Nitro 5.

The Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-525P is on sale for $639.99 (was $799.99), the lowest price we've ever seen, and a great value on top of it. This laptop was released in 2022 and still sports solid specs, including a 12th-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and a Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti. Our Acer Nitro 5 review, which gave it four stars out of five, commended its excellent performance, great keyboard, and budget price point.

If you've been looking for a budget gaming laptop that can handle the best low and mid-range PC games, this is an excellent deal for you. We don't expect you'll find a better price during the official Amazon Labor Day sale, so you should grab this epic bargain before it's too late.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-525P: was $799.99 now $639.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a super affordable gaming laptop that's well under $700, then this Acer Nitro 5 is the perfect deal. It comes with a 12th-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, a Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB of storage, and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. Not only that but it sports a great keyboard design.

The Acer Nitro 5 (2022) is an excellent option for those in need of a budget gaming laptop, as it performs well in benchmarks, has a good HD monitor with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate, thin bezels for maximum screen real estate, and a well-designed keyboard. It's one of the best Acer laptops and the best cheap gaming laptops around.

Its only real flaw is the lackluster battery life, an issue with most gaming laptops, and its bulky and unattractive design. But considering its excellent pricing, it is made even better with this deal, and its aesthetics are of little concern. Take advantage of this sale if you're looking for something that can handle low to mid-range gaming with little issue, productivity work, streaming movies, and more.

