At $300 off, this is the gaming laptop I'd want if I was heading off to college

If you're a gamer heading off to college this September, a fantastic choice for a dorm-ready gaming laptop is the MSI Cyborg at Best Buy for just $799 (was $1,099) today.

At $300 off, this is easily one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen over the past few months and the cheapest machine to sport a speedy RTX 4060 graphics card.

While gaming laptops with the latest RTX 4000 series of cards have been slowly becoming more commonplace over the past few months, price cuts have been fairly rare. Pound for pound, this is probably the best-performing machine you can buy for the money right now - especially since the RTX 4060 is backed up by a respectable Intel Core i7-12650H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. With the exception of the RAM (which is easily upgradable), these specs are superb for 1080p gaming and more than enough to max out most current titles.

Today's best RTX 4060 gaming laptop deal

MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $799.99 at Best Buy

A full $300 off at Best Buy today makes this MSI Cyborg the cheapest machine yet to feature a speedy RTX 4060 graphics card. Not only is this a superb component to secure at this price point (and one of the newest on the market right now), but you're not sacrificing any of the other specs. A combination of a 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and an Intel Core i7-12650H processor ensures you've got a well-balanced machine that's perfect for gamers on the go.

With everyone getting ready to head back to the dorm rooms this August, this could be the perfect opportunity to snag a decent do-it-all laptop if you're also a gamer. Build-wise, the MSI Cyborg isn't the most premium machine out there, but it doesn't scream 'gamer' like some machines. It's relatively understated and, in the case of this model - has some incredible specs hiding under the hood that are going to set you up for at least three years down the line.

