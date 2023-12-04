Dear Santa, ditch the Nintendo Switch – I want the Asus ROG Ally instead

Struggling to find the perfect gift for the gamer in your life? I've got the perfect idea – and I'll be putting it down on my Christmas list: the Asus ROG Ally handheld, which has got a big price cut in both the US and the UK.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Asus ROG Ally deals in your location.

I've been thinking about getting a Nintendo Switch for years now, as I loved the idea of playing games in both handheld and standard console modes, and the best Switch games are impressive exclusives. So, once again, I was planning to put the Switch on my Christmas list. Considering how good I've been this year, I had hoped this year could be the year I get one.

However, I've now scrubbed the Switch from my list, and instead put the Asus ROG Ally on there. While the Switch is now six years old, and there are rumors that Nintendo is going to release a follow-up next year, the Asus ROG Ally has only just launched, and it's got some great specs, such as an AMD Ryzen Z1 chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

This makes it far more future-proof than the aging Switch, and it'll play multi-platform games far better than Nintendo's console.

The main drawback, however, has been the price. When it launched, the Asus ROG Ally was a pretty expensive proposition, but these new price cuts in the US and UK make it much more affordable – especially if you compare it to the best gaming laptops.

Today's best Asus ROG Ally deals

Asus ROG Ally (AMD Ryzen Z1): was $599 now $499 at Best Buy

This is the base model of the ROG Ally, featuring the AMD Ryzen Z1 chip. This isn't as powerful as the version below, but it still outclasses the Nintendo Switch, and can handle most Windows 11 games from any library, including Steam and Xbox. It also comes with a 120Hz full HD screen, 512GB storage and the lowest price you'll find right now.

Asus ROG Ally (AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $699 now $599 at Best Buy

The ROG Ally is an incredible Windows 11-based gaming handheld. Buy it if you want on-the-go access to all of your gaming libraries across Steam, Epic Games, Xbox, etc. right out of the box on a bright, colorful display. This model comes with the powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, so it can play any modern PC game, and it's $100 off ahead of Christmas.

Asus ROG Ally: was £699 now £599 at Currys

This powerful gaming handheld runs Windows 11, giving you access to a huge library of PC games. With cutting-edge technology in the form of the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, as well as 120Hz screen, this handheld really puts the Switch to shame. With this £100 discount, it's now much better value, and it'll last you a long, long time.

The Asus ROG Ally runs Windows 11, and as it's essentially a PC in handheld form, it means you have access to a huge library of the best PC games, and you can install games from Steam, Epic Games Store and various other places.

This flexibility means you can build a huge library of games for a lot cheaper than on the Switch, and if you already have a lot of PC games, you won't need to re-buy them.

While not being able to play Nintendo games is a blow, there are plenty of great alternatives available, such as cute Zelda-alike Tunic.

Also, while Nintendo is holding out on bringing its games to PCs like the Asus ROG Ally, Sega, Sony and unsurprisingly Microsoft all do, so you can play some of the best PlayStation and Xbox games on this handheld – something you definitely can't do with the Nintendo Switch.

Not convinced by these ROG Ally deals? Then check out the deals that feature among our selection of early Christmas sales.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot deals!