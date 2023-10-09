My favorite gaming CPU just got a price cut - this is the only processor I’d recommend right now

If you asked me what CPU to buy for a gaming PC build right now, there’s only one answer you’d get: the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D . It offers stellar gaming performance, great power efficiency, and good value for money - and that value just got better thanks to a price cut.

No, it’s not a Prime Day 2 deal - my favorite gaming processor is on sale at Newegg, down from $449 to $349 with a limited-time promo code - and if you want to save even more, the retailer has a ‘Combo Up’ deal where you can get additional savings if you buy more components in a bundle.

Now, normally I’m not one to recommend slapping extra items on top of an already-worthy deal like this, but it’s worth noting that you can get a B650 or X670 motherboard with an extra saving here.

This will be a must for anyone looking to build a new PC or upgrade from an older processor, since the 7800X3D uses the AM5 motherboard socket. If you’ve got a previous-gen Ryzen processor in your current PC (or an Intel CPU, of course), the motherboard won’t be compatible.

You can save $100 on one of the best gaming processors ever made at Newegg right now - and quite frankly, you should. This octa-core processor features AMD's 3D V-cache technology, which more than doubles the amount of available cache memory to boost your performance in games.

So what makes the Ryzen 7 7800X3D good, exactly? Well, it uses AMD’s Zen 4 CPU architecture, for starters, making it a generally speedy and power-efficient processor, but the real draw here is the ‘X3D’ part of the name - that lets you know that this chip features AMD’s nifty 3D V-cache, a proprietary technology that ‘stacks’ cache memory vertically on the chip, more than doubling the amount of available memory to speed up gaming workloads.

This 3D V-cache tech is also found in the Ryzen 9 7950X3D , although that’s a flagship chip that will cost you a fair bit more. It’s worth noting that while the X3D chips absolutely excel in gaming performance, that does come at a slight cost to performance in other areas - so these chips are best suited for dedicated gaming machines. It also offers greater benefits at lower resolutions and graphical settings, which is something of a double-edged sword; if you’ve already got one of the best graphics cards on the market, you might not notice a huge difference, but the advantage here is that you don’t need an RTX 4090 or a similarly expensive GPU to get the best out of this chip.

But if you’re looking for a CPU that will boost your PC’s gaming performance, the 7800X3D is one of the best processors money can buy right now, and at this discount it’s even better. It’s my favorite for a reason: AMD’s 3D V-cache is a boon for gamers, and this chip’s price point makes it a lot more accessible - now even more so. Thanks, Newegg!

