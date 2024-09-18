How AI is making streaming better for everybody with Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting
Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting is launching in beta
Twitch, the streaming Internet video service popular with gamers, already does some impressive server side transcoding to make sure that its most popular channels have multiple streams of different quality available. That means that people with different bandwidth levels can benefit accordingly. But if you’re not one of its top performers then you just get a single stream.
Now, thanks to a new feature called Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting, owners of a modern GeForce RTX or GTX GPUs will be able to broadcast up to three resolutions, at up to 1080p, simultaneously. Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting, which launches in Beta this month supports HEVC (H.265) encoding, NVIDIA’s latest encoder that gives 25% efficiency and quality over H.264.
Background noise removal
If you’re a Twitch streamer then you can sign up for the Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting beta today at twitch.tv/broadcast. There’s more coming too, in the coming months Enhanced Broadcasting beta testers will be able to experiment with higher-input bit rates, up to 4K resolutions, up to 5 concurrent streams, as well as new codecs.
There are also some AI Audio enhancements from NVIDIA, and while they obviously appeal to streamers, you don’t need to be a Twitch streamer to take advantage of AI enhancement if you own an NVIDIA RTX GPU. Download the NVIDIA Broadcast app and you can start to use AI straight away to enhance your live streams, video chat, and voice calls. You can use the Broadcast app to apply AI effects like Noise Removal, which will remove distracting background noise while you video chat, and there’s a handy room echo removal feature, too.
