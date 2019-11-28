Buy a Samsung Galaxy S10 or Note 10 from Walmart and get a $450 gift card

It’s been a great year for Samsung flagship phones, so why wouldn’t you want to pick one up this Black Friday? Walmart is handing out eGift cards worth up to $450 when you buy a Samsung Galaxy S10 or Note 10 phone for use on a later purchase.

The offer is only good for a brief window - from November 27 to November 28. If you miss it, you’ll have to wait until it goes live again from December 1 to December 2 (aka Cyber Monday), but after that, it’s gone for good.

If you’re shopping online, you’ll get a $450 (digital) eGift card for buying a Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10 5G (exclusive to Verizon), Galaxy Note 10, or Galaxy Note 10 Plus. If you opt for a less pricey ‘budget flagship’ Samsung Galaxy S10e or Galaxy Note 9, you’ll get a still-generous $300 eGift card.

No, you can’t use them to help pay for the phone - but if you’re this serious a Black Friday shopper, you can probably find plenty else to buy during the discount holiday. Check our best Walmart Black Friday deals , which we’ll keep updating.

One last caveat: you’ll have to sign up for 24-month or 30-month installment payments, but that probably applies to more shoppers than those paying the full amount upfront.

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB $899 with $450 gift card at Walmart

Pick up a Samsung Galaxy S10 flagship smartphone and get a $450 eGift card to use on future purchases. The S10 is a true flagship smartphone, with top-of-the-line specs, a triple rear camera setup (main, ultrawide, telephoto) and all of this year's next-gen features. The deal also applies to higher storage (256GB, 512GB) models.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10e $749 with $300 gift card at Walmart

Pick up the 'budget flagship' Samsung Galaxy S10e smartphone for $749 and get a $300 gift card to use for future purchases at Walmart. The S10e packs most of its pricier siblings' features at a lower cost, losing the telephoto rear camera lens but costing much less as a result.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus $999 with $450 gift card at Walmart

Pick up the bigger S10 Plus phone with 128GB of storage for $899 and get a $450 eGift card for future Walmart purchases. The S10 Plus packs top-of-the-line specs, a triple rear camera setup (main, ultrawide, telephoto) and all of this year's next-gen features. The deal also applies to higher storage (512GB, 1TB) models, as well as the pricier 'Ceramic' casing option.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G $1,300 with $450 gift card at Walmart

Pick up the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and you'll get a $450 eGift card for future purchases at Walmart. This is the biggest, baddest version of the flagship smartphone that's capable of hooking up to the next-gen 5G networks on Verizon.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 $949 with $450 gift card at Walmart

Pick up the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with 128GB of storage and get a $450 gift card toward future purchases at Walmart. The Note 10 is the latest Samsung flagship packing its signature S Pen stylus and top-tier specs. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus $1,045 with $450 Walmart gift card

If you want the biggest and best, here it is: buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and you'll get a $450 gift card good for future purchases at Walmart. Note that this deal also applies to the costlier 512GB storage option.View Deal

Paying in-store? There’s more to save

If you prefer to buy in-store, don’t worry - the deal still applies, and lasts from November 28 (Black Friday) through December 1.

Best of all, you can instantly knock down the price if you trade in your old handset, though the criteria’s a bit strict, only applying to Samsung Note 9 512GB phones or iPhone 8 Plus 256GB phones on AT&T or Verizon. Here’s all the fine print , just in case.

