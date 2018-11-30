These Sennheiser HD 4.50 special edition headphones are half-price on Amazon

Sennheiser HD 4.50 over-ear headphones are some of the best noise-cancelling cans you can get for the money. That rings doubly true today, the last day of Amazon's weeklong Cyber Monday sales, as a special edition model of the headphones has seen a stark discount.

The online retailer has discounted the Sennheiser HD 4.50 cans by 44%, taking the retail price down from £179.99 to only £99.99.

The promotion only applies to the 'matte black' model – exclusive to Amazon – which is usually more expensive than the default gloss colouring.

The Amazon Cyber Monday sales end today at midnight, so any prospective shoppers who haven't exhausted their wallets already have until then to bag themselves a pair.

If you miss the deal though, these travel-friendly Sennheiser headphones are still very worth the full RRP – coming with Bluetooth, active noise-cancelling, and premium audio quality in a relatively lightweight and affordable package. Check out our Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC review to find out more.