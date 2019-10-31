The best Walmart Black Friday deals of last year and what to expect in 2019

November is officially here, and that means Walmart's Black Friday sale is almost upon us. It's an excellent opportunity to find massive discounts on best-selling items, which include 4K TVs, laptops, appliances, toys, and so much more.



Before we look forward to this year's bargains, we're taking a look back at the best Walmart Black Friday deals of last year. We'll also tell you everything you need to know for this year's sale event, such as when it starts and what items will be on sale, and what prices to expect.



Walmart typically releases an ad scan before the big event, which highlights its best deals in several different categories. The top discounts typically include big-screen 4K TVs, Google Home devices, gaming consoles, popular kitchen appliances, and the hottest toys of the year.



Last year's most popular deals included the Instant Pot pressure cooker, the Google Home Mini, and the Roomba robot vacuum cleaner, to name a few. We've listed all of the top deals from last year below and included the sale price. We're hoping to see some of the items discounted during this year's sale at record-low prices.

The best Walmart Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from last year

Google Home Mini $49 $25 at Walmart

Walmart discounted the price of the popular Google Home Mini down to just $25 on Black Friday 2018. The compact smart speaker works with the Google Assistant and would make the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone on your Christmas list. fingers crossed the newer Google Nest Mini prices tumble too.

Google Nest Hub $149 $99 at Walmart

During Walmart's Black Friday 2018 sale you could find the Google Nest hub down to its lowest price ever. We're hoping to see a record low price at this year's sale event.

Beats X Wireless Earphones $99 $75 at Walmart

Walmart slashed the price of the top-rated Beats X earphones down to $75 during the November holiday sale. The wireless earbuds provides an all-day battery life and is available in several color choices.

Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player $99 $58 at Walmart

Walmart had the Roku Ultra Streaming on sale for just $48 during Black Friday 2018. The Streaming Media Player allows you to watch your favorite content in 4K HD resolution and include premium JBL headphones.

Fitbit Versa $199 $169 at Walmart

Discounts on the Fitbit Versa are rare, but during last year's Cyber Monday sale, Walmart had the smartwatch on sale for $169. The Versa 2 was just recently released so we predict to see even bigger discounts on the Fitbit activity tracker.

Nintendo Switch Console + $35 Nintendo eShop gift card $299 at Walmart

The Black Friday price for the Nintendo Switch console was the same as you'd find at most retailers, but Walmart sweetened the deal with a $35 eShop gift card - that's basically a free game of your choice.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker $99.95 $79 at Walmart

The Instant Pot was a best-seller during last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale and we expect this year to be no different. The six-quart pressure cooker combines seven kitchen appliances in one to make quick and convenient meals.

Roomba by iRobot 670 Robot Vacuum $329 $259 at Walmart

On Cyber Monday you could snag the Roomba 670 on sale for $259. The best-selling robot vacuum works harder on concentrated areas of dirt and has a compatible iRobot Home app so you can clean your floors from anywhere.

What can I expect for Walmart's Black Friday 2019 sale?

While Black Friday doesn't officially start till November 29, Walmart has given us a sneak peek with an 'Early Access Sale' that's happening right now. This gives us an idea of what will be on sale, with deals on 4K TVs, headphones, Google devices, tablets, smartwatches, console bundles and toys that include electric scooters and hoverboards. We can anticipate even bigger price cuts during the Black Friday 2019 sale as well as first-time discounts on newly released items.



TVs are always a hot item during Black Friday, and we expect this year to be no different. We should see massive price cuts on 4K TVs from top brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, and more. Walmart always includes a big-screen TV in their Black Friday ad, so if you need a new TV, you can count on Walmart to deliver a fantastic deal.



We also expect to see the latest iPad and Apple Watch on sale with record-low prices on older models. If you're looking for a new phone, Walmart included a gift card with your purchase last year, so we're hoping to see the same promotion with the iPhone 11 and the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone.



As we've mentioned, Walmart will have its Google devices on sale with discounts on the best-selling Google Home speaker and display, and the Nest thermostat and security cameras.



We also predict you'll see discounts on gaming consoles, robot vacuums, laptops, speakers, headphones, and best-selling kitchen appliances like pressure cookers, coffee makers, air fryers, mixers, and more.

