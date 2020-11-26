Target Black Friday 2020 deals: the best sales and discounts happening today

The Target Black Friday Sale 2020 is happening as we speak, and it's offering some great deals on Apple AirPods, Beats headphones, LG 4K TVs and dozens of other devices.

Fancy a 65-inch TV under $230? That's there - as are savings on high-end Sony true wireless earbuds, or a lower-price Apple Watch SE.

Target has become an increasingly large part of the online shopping phenomenon around the Black Friday deals period, and this year has also been one of the sought-after destinations if you wanted to buy a PS5 or seek out Xbox Series X stock.

So what size discounts are we talking in the Target Black Friday sale? Pretty darn big. The best Target Black Friday deals shave a good 30% off some top-tier electronics from Apple, Samsung, Sony and LG, and there are some that drop more than 50% off those products - although it's always worth checking to see if that's the RRP or a recent price in store.

We've been appraising what Target has to offer, and we've found a few discounts that we think will be worth your time.

Best Target Black Friday deals available right now

TCL 65-inch 4-Series 4K UHD TV: $399.99 $229.99 at Target

Roku Streaming Stick+: $48.99 $29.99 at Target

If your smart TV is getting a bit long in the tooth, it might be time to consider a Roku Streaming Stick+ for blazing fast streaming in 4K HDR. The deal Target has this week shaves $20 off the price of the streamer, bringing it down to under $30.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): $49 $29 at Target

Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch): $ 59.99 $39.99 at Target

Minecraft Dungeons (Nintendo Switch): $29.99 $19.99 at Target

Buy 2 get 1 free on selected video games at Target

Amazon devices: save on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle and Ring devices

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: $349.99 $174.99 at Target

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer: $129.99 $64.99 at Target

Toys: save 10% on select LEGO building sets

Kitchen & Dining sale: save 50% on small appliances today

LG SN7Y 3.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar: $499.99 $299.99 at Target

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: $89.99 $49.99 at Target

Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise-Cancelling Earbuds: $229.99 $169.99 at Target

Sony EXTRA BASS True Wireless Earbuds: $129.99 $69.99 at Target

Samsung 55-inch QLED TV Q60T Series: $699.99 $599.99 at Target

Target Black Friday Apple Deals

iPhone XS: $700 off plus a $450 gift card with activation

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $229.99 at Target

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $429 $379 at Target

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Target

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: $199 $159 at Target

Target Black Friday TV Deals

LG 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV (UN7000): $349.99 $249.99 at Target

LG 55-inch NanoCell 81 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $699.99 $499.99 at Target

Sony 65-inch 4K Smart Android TV: $799.99 $629.99 at Target

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV: $ 849.99 $549.99 at Target

LG 65-inch BX OLED TV: $2,499 now $1,799 at Target

Target Black Friday Laptop Deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $1,128 $898.99 at Target

Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: $1,499 $1,079 at Target

Dell Latitude 7000 13.3" Notebook: $2,685 $1,658 at Target

Target Black Friday Audio Deals

Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker: $129.99 $79.99 at Target

JBL Tune True Wireless Headphones (125TWS): $99.99 $49.99 at Target

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $169.99 $139.99 at Target

Beats Powerbeats Pro (Moss): $249.99 $159.99 at Target

JBL Club Over-Ear Headphones: $249.95 $169.95 at Target

Bose Solo 5 Soundbar: $199.99 $149.99 at Target

Target Mobile Phones and Tablet Sales

Motorola Moto G Stylus Unlocked (128GB): $299.99 $199.99 at Target

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $349.99 $249.99 at Target

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 Tablet: $139.99 $99.99 at Target

Target Black Friday Home Sales

Home sale: save up to 25% on furniture, bedding, and decor

Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 Robot Vacuum: $279.99 $169.99 at Target

Target Black Friday deals: what to expect

Target is always a top destination for not just tech, TV and gaming deals, but also a wide array of small appliances, clothes, and even toy deals too. We're expecting this year that their Black Friday sale will encompass nearly every category on its website, with plenty of flash deals cropping up as well.

Last year we saw some stellar deals on iPads, iPhones and the Nintendo Switch in particular, which you can read about just below. In short, they were some of the lowest prices we saw on these hot tech items over Black Friday with savings of over $100 on all items. If that's any indication of what to expect, we should in store for some great tech deals indeed, especially since the focus seems to be more on online savings this year.

We should also see the return of some great sales on televisions this year. Target's selection of TV deals was one of the most extensive anywhere on Black Friday last year, with hundreds off on TVs from leading brands like Samsung, TCL, and Philips. Instant Pots were another hot ticket item that continue to be popular, so we're expecting them to lead their small appliance sales with those this year and definitely price match the likes of Best Buy and Walmart.



Target Black Friday deals: all the key information

Target is known for some of the lowest prices on iPads, 4K TVs, fitness watches, and home appliances, to list a few; like other big box stores, Target's deals cover a wide range of products for fun and help around the house.

Some of the Target Black Friday deals sold out pretty quickly last year, so it definitely pays off to be prepared. We've also seen plenty of flash sales too, and these will likely continue after the Christmas event too. Also keep in mind that orders over $35 net you free shipping on thousands of eligible items – and unlike Amazon and Walmart Plus, this requires no membership fee paid upfront.

Of course, Target is only one of the many excellent retailers in the US that like to offer blockbuster deals come November. Head over to our main Black Friday deals page to get the best overview available anywhere of the big day itself, complete with the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more.

Target Black Friday hours: when will it open?

A Target Holiday plans press release previously mentioned that Target stores, like Walmart, will definitely be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

That's a departure from previous years where they opened their stores at 5 PM on Thanksgiving to kickstart the Black Friday sales early, and great news for those who don't want to rush out on Thanksgiving to grab the best deals.

So far we don't have any information for the big day itself, but since Target hasn't said otherwise we expect that Black Friday opening hours will roughly be consistent with last year. We're expecting stores to open around 7am and close around 1am, although as we've mentioned there's currently no hard information on this so it's speculation, and very much subject to change.

We'd recommend checking in on your local store hours using the store locator feature on Target's website closer to the date for more information and as a general indicator of opening times.



Other top Black Friday retailers

