Walmart Black Friday sale live: all the best deals available today

Walmart Black Friday deals: headlines - Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days 2 live today

- Deals include cheap TVs, laptops, Apple Watch, more

- Walmart Plus members get early access from 12pm

- Join Walmart Plus for $98/year + get Paramount+ free

Walmart's second Black Friday Deals for Days sale launches later today. We're here to get you up to speed with everything to expect, including when the sale starts and what deals will be available.

As with the first event that took place last week, the offers will be available first to Walmart Plus members from 12pm ET. So, if you're signed up, you get access to the deals for seven hours before they open for everyone else at 7pm ET.

This is a huge benefit as we saw some of the most popular items sell out quickly in the first sale. Not a member? You can join Walmart Plus for $12.95 per month - or get a year's membership for $98.

Either way, stick with us as we cover the Walmart sale live. We'll share all the most exciting deals that are available during the event as well as our expert insights into whether you should buy now or wait. During the countdown, we'll also point you towards the best early offers and will continue to share the latest Black Friday deals as and when they are available.

Remember, too, that the Walmart Black Friday sale isn’t the only holiday shopping event happening right now. Best Buy went live at the start of the month in the US and continues to add new offers each week. Meanwhile, Amazon’s early Black Friday deals started a couple of weeks ago for Prime members.

In fact, there are now plenty of early Black Friday deals to be found at most major retailers. Join us as we bring you all the latest Black Friday news and share the best discounts available now at TechRadar.

The best Walmart Black Friday deals: live at 12pm ET

Walmart's second Black Friday sale opens at 12pm ET for Walmart Plus members. Access opens to all from 7pm ET.

These are the best offers that are set to go live later today: