John Lewis Black Friday and Cyber Monday: what to expect this year

It you're looking for great Black Friday tech deals then high-street retailer and online big-wig John Lewis is a fantastic place to start.

From TV and audio, to gaming and mobile, into the kitchen and the garden, John Lewis will have a veritable feast of Black Friday 2018 deals for you to enjoy.

Last year the Black Friday sales period saw Nintendo's Switch star, 4K TVs sell like hot-cakes and headphone deals galore, and we're expecting more of the same this time around.

Black Friday 2018 is November 23 this year, with Cyber Monday 2018 taking place three days later on November 26.

Deals won't be restricted to just these two days, with offers running over the entire weekend (subject to availability) and we're seeing retailers start to tease, and even launch their deals, in the days leading up to Black Friday.

In short then, you'll have the best part of a week to get your fill of the best John Lewis Black Friday deals which we'll be bringing you right here.

John Lewis on Black Friday 2018: what you need to know

No matter what you're shopping for this Black Friday, John Lewis should be in your plans somewhere, whether you're heading to the high street or just opening up a web browser.

The retailer is bound to have plenty of tempting tech deals on offer, and you get the added bonuses of free delivery, click-and-collect options, and a minimum two-year guarantee on all electrical goods.

John Lewis says Black Friday is "the perfect time to stock up on Christmas presents", and to help you along the retailer is promising even more hot deals in appliances, TVs, computers and other gadgets than the ones already listed above. Don't forget you've got the benefit of the Never Knowingly Undersold policy, a price promise that's been in place since 1925 and which applies all year round, not just Black Friday 2018.

Simply put, it means John Lewis will happily match any better offer you come across online, as long as John Lewis sells it. Find a better price for what you're after, and John Lewis promises to match it.

Best John Lewis Black Friday deals from last year

Google Home Mini smart speaker - now £34 (was £50)

Black Friday is always a great time to pick up cheap smart home tech and last year John Lewis had offers on great entry-level gear, including this Google Home Mini.

Amazon Echo Dot - save £15

John Lewis also offered a Black Friday deal on the Home Mini's biggest smart home rival, the Amazon Echo Dot, with both devices down to a pocket-pleasing £34.

Lenovo Yoga 910 Convertible Laptop - save £400

This was absolutely incredible deal, with John Lewis knocking £400 off the price of the brilliant Lenovo Yoga 910 in 2017. It featured a Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 4K screen and 256GB SSD.

Sony MDR-1000X wireless headphones - reduced to £199.99

Headphones are always popular with Black Friday bargain hunters, and this Sony MDR-1000X deal from John Lewis was one of the stars of the show with £100 off.

Fitbit Alta - now £69.99 (was £99.99)

Fitness trackers are big business, and when you include them in the mix of Black Friday deals they become the perfect Christmas presents. £30 off this already affordable tracker from Fitbit was a top deal last year.

John Lewis Black Friday deals predictions for 2018

You name it, if it has some sort of tech link John Lewis will probably have a Black Friday 2018 deal.

We're expecting big discounts on 4K TVs of all sizes, and there should be a couple of cheaper full HD models too for those on tighter budgets.

Meanwhile accessories such as headphones and fitness trackers will also likely see plentiful reductions, from high-end wireless cans to budget wearable trackers, we're used to seeing a real range of deals in all price ranges.

Gamers should take note too, as John Lewis tends to offer some Black Friday console bundle deals where you'll be able to nab some top games along with a shiny new PS4, PS4 Pro or Xbox One X and save yourself a tidy bit of cash in the process.

We're not done there either. Expect savings on smart home appliances such as smart speakers, bulbs plugs and more, discounts on drones and reductions on a range of other products including robot vacuums, kitchen blenders, personal grooming products and a whole lot more.

If you're considering setting up a smart home in your home, then Black Friday 2018 and John Lewis would be a great place to start.

