Don't miss out! There are still a ton of Dell deals for Cyber Monday

Dell Cyber Monday deals have always been the cream of the crop, and this Cyber Monday is no different. While it's still the weekend, epic deals have already popped up, many of which are truly worth busting doors for.

One of the best Dell Cyber Monday deals right now is the XPS 13 Touch, originally $1,599.99. The stunning laptop is only $1,099.99 at Dell right now, offering $500 savings. Meanwhile, the Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop is at an all-time low, $1,599.99, giving gamers a $680 discount. Not to be outdone, the older XPS 15 is $400 off at $1,449.99, also at Dell.

That's just the laptops. Desktop PC, gaming and otherwise, are also heavily discounted, as are peripherals like mice, keyboards, and gaming headsets. Whether you're looking to upgrade something in your setup or replace your entire gaming rig with something more exciting, the Dell Cyber Monday deals are more than worth checking out. Here are the best ones we've found so far.

Today's best Dell laptop deal Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop: $1,899.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

Save $600 – Beautiful, portable, and a solid performer, the Dell XPS 13 is among the best 13-inch laptops out there. And this particular configuration, which boasts a 10th-gen i7 chip, Iris Plus Graphics, 16GB memory, and 512GB storage, comes with potent power while being much cheaper for Cyber Monday.View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop: $2,279.99 $1,599.99 at Dell

Save $680 – Among the best gaming laptops to surface, the Alienware M15 R3 is something to behold both inside and out. And, with $680 in savings for its 10th-gen I7, RTX 2070, 32GB RAM, and 512GB SSD configuration, you'll find it hard to resist. That 15.6" 1080p screen with a 300Hz refresh rate should be enough to convince you to hit "Buy."View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Touch Laptop: $849.99 $699.99 at Dell

Save $150 – If a mid-range laptop with fresh specs and a sleek design is what you need, then you might like the $150 discount on the Inspiron 15 7000 laptop. This Cyber Monday deal comes with a great productivity laptop with a touchscreen display and innards like a 10th-gen i5, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB of memory, and 256GB storage.View Deal

Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop: $2,399.99 $1,999.99 at Dell

Save $400 – 17-inch laptops are there to offer you that bigger screen real estate you need, but the XPS 17 takes things further by being sleek and svelte. It's among the best 17-inch laptops out there, and this $400 discount gets you a potent configuration, with a 10th-gen i7, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a gorgeously bright touchscreen display.View Deal

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop: $1,039.99 $899.99 at Dell

Save $140 – The Dell G5 15-inch gaming laptop has dropped well below $1000 for its 10th-gen i5, GTX 1660 Ti, and 8GB memory configuration. It's a powerful mid-range gaming laptop that will see you through all your 1440p gaming needs.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 Laptop: $1,849.99 $1,449.99 at Dell

Save $400 – Whether you're looking for your next work laptop or a powerful one for your creative endeavors, this 15-inch XPS might just be what you need. It comes with a 9th-gen i7, GTX 1650 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a whopping 1TB of SSD storage. While that display isn't touchscreen, it's still a beaut with 500 nits of brightness and InfinityEdge bezels.View Deal

Alienware Aurora R11 Gaming Desktop: $979.99 $879.99 at Dell

Save $100 – This budget gaming desktop PC comes with a few impressive specs and frills, including a GTX 1660 Ti graphics, a 10th-gen i5, and that gorgeous Dark Side of the Moon-shaded case. The 256GB SSD + 1TB HHD storage combo helps too. And, it's $100 off this Cyber Monday.View Deal

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop: $1,249.99 $1,049.99 at Dell

Save $200 – Experience impressive 1080p and 1440p gaming with this G5 configuration. It comes with a GTX 1660 Ti GPU and 10th-gen i7, supported with a 16GB memory and a 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD dual storage. Plus, you're saving $200, which you can spend on peripherals.View Deal

Alienware AW310K Mechanical Gaming Keyboard + AW510M Gaming Mouse: $174.98 $139.98 at Dell

Save $35 – Round out your new gaming rig with a fresh set of gaming peripherals. This keyboard and mouse combo from Alienware are designed specifically to give you a gaming edge and might just be what you're looking for to improve your game.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Headset with GameDAC: $50 Dell Promo eGift Card

The Arctis Pro isn't just a gaming headset; it's a gaming headset with audiophile-level sound and an innovative design. It's also among the more expensive headsets out there. Luckily, this $50 e-gift card from Dell will drop its price down to $199.99, not too shabby for one of the best sounding gaming headsets out there.View Deal

More Dell PC and accessory deals:

Not in the US? You'll find all the lowest prices for the Dell laptops, PCs, and accessories from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

