Dell XPS 13 gets a $800 price cut – the best deal yet on the world's best laptop

The Dell XPS 13 is, in our opinion, the best laptop in the world, and it's now got the best deal in the world as well, with Dell knocking off an incredible $800 off the asking price.

This halves the price from $1,599.99 to $799.99 – an insane saving considering how good the Dell XPS 13 is.

In our review of the Dell XPS 13, we were particularly taken with the gorgeous design, fantastic performance and all-round brilliant build quality of the device. If you're after the very best laptop money can buy – this is it.

This version is in the Rose Gold color with an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a 13.3-inch full HD screen. That's an awesome specification for the price.

Because this deal is so good, we expect it to sell out fast – so don't hang about if you fancy it.

To get the Dell XPS 13 with $800 off, use the code DBLTXPS13KB.

