Black Friday smartwatch deals 2022: our expert predictions

Are you looking to save some cash with a Black Friday smartwatch deal? Then you’ve come to the right place. Black Friday is the time to shop for tech products and smartwatch deals are usually among the best you can find, especially bundled up with a phone or headphones. So, when and where will you be able to find the best Black Friday smartwatch deals? Here’s everything you need to know.

Black Friday 2022 will take place on November 25 this year and will feature deals on a range of smartwatches from Apple, Fitbit, Garmin and many others. However, we also expect lots of early Black Friday deals much earlier than that – likely from the end of October onwards. Last year, in fact, we saw some of the best deals on smartwatches in early November that didn’t even come back on Black Friday.

The first price drop on the Apple Watch 7 came in early November last year. It actually stayed at that same price until Black Friday, but then went back up to its starting price straight after the sale period. We expect a similar drop for the Apple Watch 8 in 2022.

According to research on last year's holiday shopping trends by Adobe (opens in new tab), spending before the big day was up 19%. Retailers put up early sales and customers did a lot of their research and shopping in advance – and we think there will be similar trends this year.

So, what are the Black Friday smartwatch deals going to be like this year? One thing we expect is that retailers will have to push some great offers in order to encourage spending during the cost of living crisis. Read on for more of our expert advice on where, when and how to get the best deals as well as some pro tips to save up as much as possible on a new smartwatch.

Should you wait for a Black Friday smartwatch deal?

This year is going to be a particularly strange one for Black Friday deals because with rising concerns over the cost of living crisis it is to be expected for offers to go live earlier in order to entice customers to buy with better deals and a longer thinking period.

We think we will start seeing great smartwatch deals from the end of October/beginning of November and once these become available it will already be a good time to start shopping. Last year we saw a few good deals coming live towards the beginning of November and never coming back during Cyber Week.

We will, of course, be here to provide all the advice and tell you if a deal is worth shopping early on or not, but our general advice right now is: if you see a good deal you’d be happy to spend money on then go for it.

Black Friday smartwatch deals: Our predictions

When will the best Black Friday smartwatch deals start in 2022? Black Friday is set to start on November 25 this year, but we’re expecting a much longer holiday shopping season than normal. Last year, shopping before Cyber Week was up by 19 percent and with the rise in inflation and energy bills it’s more likely we will start seeing Black Friday-like deals already from mid-October. We are quite confident you will see prices fall a few times before we reach the end of November.

Top 3 tips to buy a smartwatch

There are a huge number of smartwatches to choose from and deciding on the best fit for you can be tricky, especially as many of them have superficially similar specs.

With that in mind, here are a few tips to make sure you get a good model – and don’t overpay for it.

1. Check out our best smartwatches guide

At TechRadar, we’ve tested almost every smartwatch on the market, and with that knowledge we’ve created a best smartwatch guide, highlighting all the top options. Or, if money is tight, then take a look at our best cheap smartwatch guide.

Everything on those pages comes highly recommended, and you can see at a glance what we like about each model too.

2. Check if a deal is really a deal

If you see a smartwatch at a reduced price, it’s worth double checking whether it's as good a deal as it appears. We do this ourselves, but you can also compare it to the prices elsewhere, or use a browser extension like The Camelizer to see how the current price compares to previous prices.

Sometimes retailers can do tricky things like listing the price as a reduction from a starting price that the watch hasn’t sold at for a long time, so not all deals are as good as they look.

On Black Friday, we’ll highlight all the best deals too, so keep an eye on this page and the rest of TechRadar for genuine bargains.

3. Keep an eye on older models

Recent smartwatches might be new and exciting, but the biggest Black Friday discounts will usually be found on older models – especially if a new version has been released more recently.

So, rather than the Apple Watch 8, for example, consider buying an Apple Watch 7. You’ll likely find it for a lot less money and won’t miss out on too many features.

Which smartwatch is best for you?

There are a lot of smartwatches to be on the lookout for during Black Friday 2022, but what wearable devices will be best for you? Here's a rundown of the top devices to keep an eye on as the discounts appear.

Apple fans will be happy to know that the best smartwatch out there (according to our best smartwatch list) is the Apple Watch 7 . The Apple Watch 7 comes with some top-end specs, a high-end design and a great range of features that you can't get on every other smartwatch right now.

Alternatively, Android phone users will want the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. The Galaxy Watch 4 features a near-unique rotating bezel that makes navigating around the smartwatch a joy. Its functionality is great too, making this smartwatch perfect if you're looking for a device to track your fitness, look good on your wrist and do a whole lot more.