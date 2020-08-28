Black Friday Best Buy 2020: what to expect

While Black Friday 2020 is a few months away at this point, it's definitely on the way. And, if 2020 looks like, well, any of the last few years, we're going to see early Black Friday deals any time now.

We haven't quite seen Best Buy's Black Friday ad yet, but we should be starting to see leaks in the next few weeks to months. But because of the global situation right now, and the fact that Black Friday will likely be almost entirely online, we expect Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 to share a lot of the same deals.

Here at TechRadar, we're all-in on Black Friday, helping find the best deals, so you can spend less time shopping and more time with your family. Black Friday is a little ways off, so the deals aren't quite here yet, but once they are we'll list them right here in this article.

All you need to do is bookmark this page, as we'll add new deals as we find them. That way you can be sure you won't miss out on any amazing deals.

The top Best Buy Black Friday deals from 2019

Black Friday Best Buy TV deals

LG OLED B9 65": $2,299.99 $1,799.99 at Best Buy

If you're itching to upgrade your TV to a 65-inch one, then LG's 65-inch 4K smart OLED TV is an excellent choice. It boasts a native 4K resolution for ultra-sharp viewing, as well as an intelligent processor to further improve image quality. Since it is a smart TV, you can also play shows and movies via voice commands.View Deal

LG UM8070 82" TV: $2,199.99 $1,599.99 at BestBuy

Cinema-quality viewing experience is what awaits with this LG 82-inch smart UHD TV. It boasts super sharp and vibrant pictures with a wide viewing angle, and features 4K active HDR for optimized picture quality, Apple HomeKit so you can control it using your iPhone or HomePod, and LG's ThinQ AI.View Deal

Samsung 6 Series 70": $899.99 $549.99 at BestBuy

Save money on this affordable 70-inch 4K TV from Samsung. With 4K resolution, HDR10+ support and smart TV features, you're getting an amazing viewing experience for less with the Samsung 6 Series. Top those off with its Dolby Digital Plus sound system and 20W speakers, and you're good to go.View Deal

Samsung Q60 55": $899.99 $699.99 at BestBuy

The stunning Samsung Q60 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV is an excellent choice for a TV if you're working with limited space in your living room or bedroom. Though smaller in size, it doesn't compromise on quality, delivering realistic, vibrant and super sharp picture quality for an immersive viewing experience.View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $999.99 $729.99 at Best Buy

Get the feature-rich LG 75-inch 4K TV on sale at for $729.99. The big-screen TV features ThinQ AI technology and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices using just your voice.

Samsung 75-inch 7-Series LED TV: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

It seems like TVs are getting more affordable every day, but now you can get a 75-inch Samsung 7-Series TV, backed with a 4K resolution and an LED panel for $100 off of list price at Best Buy. View Deal

VIZIO 50-inch M-Series Quantum Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV with premium features, you can get the Vizio 50-inch on sale for $349.99. The M-Series TV features Quantum Color and Dolby Vision HDR which results in a cinema-like experience with bold colors and life-like images.

Black Friday Best Buy phone deals

Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB: $479.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

This deal at Best Buy brings the price of the Pixel 3a XL down closed to the price of its smaller sibling. To save $150 on the phone, you'll need to activate it with Verizon, AT&T or Sprint.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: at Best Buy | Unlocked | $1,099.99 $799.99

The Note 10+ is one of Samsung's finest smartphones, and it's a brilliant productivity tool thanks to its huge 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, powerful hardware and built-in stylus. This deal knocks $300 off the price of the unlocked model.

Samsung Galaxy S10e: at Best Buy | Unlocked | $749.99 $449.99

The Galaxy S10e is the most affordable way to get a Galaxy S10 handset, and for Best Buy's Black Friday sale, it's now even more affordable thanks to a huge $300 off if you activate it today. Comes with a 5.8-inch display and 16MP camera.

Black Friday Best Buy Apple Watch / smartwatch deals

Apple Watch 4 GPS, 40mm: $349 $299 at Best Buy

You can save $50 on the Apple Watch 4 at Best Buy. The series 4 smartwatch features GPS technology and continuous heart rate monitoring is available in a white, black, or pink sport band.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2: $299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

This discount chops $50 off Samsung's smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch Active2 can track your steps, heart rate, sleep, and many fitness activities. it's ready for a swim, too, thanks to its water resistance.

Garmin Instinct Smartwatch | Graphite: $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

A smartwatch for the outdoors adventurer. Garmin brings a more rugged standard of wearable tech to the table with the Instinct, a chunky watch coated with a reinforced polymer that makes it ideal for those who prefer hiking up a mountain to running on a treadmill.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch | 46mm | Silver: $349.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

The bulkiest version of Samsung's flagship smartwatch is on sale too, with Best Buy matching Amazon's discount and throwing in free US delivery too. This model has a nice large clockface/screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass for added durability.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire | 51mm: $599.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

A somewhat sleeker smartwatch that Garmin's Instinct model, the Fenix 5X is nonetheless a serious-looking piece of wearable hardware for the professional outdoorsman. Currently half price!



Black Friday Best Buy laptop deals

Asus ROG Strix Scar III: $1399.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

This deal gives an excellent price to a powerful gaming computer. The six-core Intel Core i7-9750H processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti are a potent pairing for gaming at Full HD. 16GB of RAM just make this laptop even more capable for gaming and work alike.

HP Envy x360: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

The HP Envy x360 is already an enviable laptop, but it is only more enviable with this deal. You'll get an Intel Core i7-10510U with a respectable 12GB of RAM, plus it has a 512GB SSD backed up by 32GB of Intel Optane memory. It has plenty of ports, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a Full HD, 15.6-inch touchscreen.

HP Pavilion x360: $749.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

The HP Pavilion is a straight forward 2-in-1 with commendable specs at a good price, but it's made better with this. Youi'll get an Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and 16GB of Intel Optane memory. Making it impressively well-rounded for the price.

Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch: $1299 $999 at Best Buy

The Surface Laptop 3 is new, but this deal still cuts $300 off the price tag. you'll get the 13.5-inch model, with a sharp touchscreen display. It runs on an Intel Core i5 with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Surface Go 10-inch w/ keyboard: $679 $499 at Best Buy

This deal from Best Buy makes it a lot easier to pick up Microsoft's smaller Surface Go by saving you $180. That's because the deal includes the keyboard cover that makes the device that much more versatile. And, this is on the 128GB model.

HP Chomebook x360 2-in-1 14-inch: $599 $349 at Best Buy

If you want an affordable 2-in-1 that can handle the basics, this HP Chromebook x360 is a good choice. It has an Intel Core i3 with 8GB of RAM, which is well suited for browsing and light computing. Plus, you can flip it over and use the 14-inch, Full HD touchscreen in tablet mode.

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch Gaming laptop: $649.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

If you want an affordable gaming laptop for some Esports gaming, this model paired a six-core Ryzen 5 3550H processor with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics processor to get you in the game. It even has a 256GB SSD to help with game load times.

MSI GS65 Stealth 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: $1899.99 $1399.99 at Best Buy

This deal will help you save big on MSI's thin-and-light gaming laptop. The SMI GS65 Stealth is a sneaky beast, with a six-core Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 32GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics processor and a 240Hz, Full HD display all in a design that weights just 4.19 pounds and measure 0.69-inches thick.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch Touch Screen: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Check out the Surface Pro 7 with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage for a massive $360 off.View Deal

Surface Pro 6: $1,199 $849 at Best Buy

The Surface Pro 6 might not be the latest Surface Pro, but it just might be the best one. This model, with the Core i5 processor and a 256GB SSD should be able to power through pretty much anything. And that $350 discount at Best Buy definitely helps. View Deal

HP Spectre x360 15.6-inch: $1,599.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

This laptop is powered by the latest and greatest Ultrabook hardware like an 8th-generation Intel Whiskey Lake processor and a gorgeous 4K display. And, ahead of Black Friday you can save a whopping $500 at Best Buy.

Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch Touch-Screen Laptop: $599.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Dell's Inspiron laptops have always been about delivering a decent amount of power in a package that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. And, ahead of Black Friday, you can get this economical laptop with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and an SSD for just $349.99. View Deal

Black Friday Best Buy computing deals

WD EasyStore 12TB External: $279.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Upgrade your storage space big time with this 12TB external hard drive from Western Digital. It offers high transfer speeds using the USB 3.0 interface, making it handy for movies and even video game libraries.View Deal

Samsung 860 Evo 1TB: $169.99 $109.99 at Best Buy

You can get a good price on one of the most dependable SSDs around with this deal from Best Buy. 1TB of high-speed storage like this means plenty of room for your favorite programs and games.

WD Easystore 5TB External USB 3.0 HDD: $169.99 $89.99 at BestBuy With USB 3.0 connectivity and USB 2.0 backward compatibility, the WB Easystore 5TB external hard drive offers speedy transfer speeds and is very versatile. That 5TB storage capacity offers lots of extra space, which makes it just as great for content creators as it is for regular users.View Deal

Dell 27-inch LED QHD G-Sync Monitor: $599.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

A 1440p monitor takes a deep discount at Best Buy. With a 144Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time, this is a great fit for a PC player who prioritizes higher framerates over 4K resolution, and that is a big price drop.View Deal

Intel Core i7-9700K: $409.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Sold out: It may be a year old at this point, but don't let that fool you. This Coffee Lake Refresh processor is still capable of destroying pretty much anything you throw at it. And, you can save $110 at Best Buy.

ASUS 17.3-inch gaming laptop 1660 Ti, Intel i7-9750H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $1,399.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

These are some mighty good specs for that price and $500 off at Best Buy. This laptop should be more than enough to ensure great 1080p gaming for the foreseeable future. 16GB of RAM and a sizeable enough SSD make this a strong bargain. The Q&A info on this listing suggests this laptop has a 60Hz screen, which might explain the price somewhat.

Apple iMac 21.5-inch, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 1TB: $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has cut the price of the 21.5-inch iMac by $200 in time for Black Friday. This model comes with an 8th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It's not the most powerful iMac, but it's a very decent performer.View Deal

Black Friday Best Buy audio deals

Samsung HW-Q90R 5.1 Channel soundbar: $1,699.98 $1,399.98 at Best Buy

If you want to go all out, take a look at this Samsung soundbar, the best model on the market right now. It comes with upward firing tweeters for total immersion, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and a brilliantly musical soundstage – and it's now $300 cheaper.

Samsung HW-Q70R 5.1 Channel soundbar: $499.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

This brilliant Samsung soundbar delivers immersive cinematic soundscapes thanks to support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X – and it's now $220 cheaper at Best Buy.View Deal

UE Boom 2: $179.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Ultimate ears frankly makes some of the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market today, producing excellent sound and stylish form factors at a reasonable price. And, right now for Black Friday you can get the UE Boom 2 for just $69.99.View Deal

Black Friday Best Buy headphones deals

Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $299.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Store pickup only: For a limited time, you can save $150 on the Beats Solo 3 headphones at Best Buy. The wireless headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life and include three free months of Apple Music for new subscribers.



Beats Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: $349.95 $199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling Beats Studio3 headphones on sale for $199.99. That's a $150 discount for the wireless headphones which include pure adaptive noise-canceling technology and are available in blue, grey and desert sand.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

These headphones from Sony are among the very best available, with excellent comfort, high-quality sound, and superb noise cancelling.

Sony WH-CH700N headphones: $199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

The Sony WH-CH700N aren't the best headphones in the world, but at their price point, it's hard to find much better. These noise cancelling headphones may end up being your best friend on your commute, especially after that $110 Black Friday discount. View Deal

JLab Audio - JBuds: $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

True wireless earbuds can get expensive quickly, just take a look at the AirPods. However, this pair of JBuds from JLab Audio brings that freedom from wires into a package that's a fraction of the cost. And, ahead of Black Friday you can get them for just $29.View Deal

Jabra Elite 75t: $199.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

These brand new true wireless earbuds are already discounted by $20 in the Black Friday sales. With improved battery life and a sports-friendly design, they could give the Apple AirPods a run for their money. You can also get this deal at Amazon if you prefer - but the older 65t versions look like they're getting a big discount on Black Friday itself, down to around $100.View Deal

Black Friday Best Buy home tech deals

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro: $599.99 $399.99 at BestBuy

Cord-free and bagless, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro boasts suction power you'll get with many big vacuums for less footprint. It's great for both carpets and hard floors, and with up to 40 minutes of battery life.View Deal

Segway miniPRO Smart Self Balancing Personal Transporter: $499.00 $299.00 at Walmart

Touting Mobile App Control, Segway's "Dynamic Stabilization" technology and a 12.5-mile range, this personal transporter is great whether you're taking that short trip to school or work, or running quick errands.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal: $549.99 $349.99 at BestBuy

Whether its carpet or hard floors, the Dyson Cylone V10 Animal does the job that only big machine vacuum cleaners can – minus that pesky cord. It boasts up to 60 minutes of runtime, and is great for cleaning dust, dirt and pet hair. When you're done, simply use its point and shoot hygienic dirt ejector to minimize spills and puffs of dust.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead: $499.99 $299.99 at BestBuy

Dyson's Cyclone V10 Motorhead will pretty much cover your whole house, from the floor to the surfaces to your ceiling. This versatile, multi-function vacuum quickly transfers from a cordless vacuum to a handheld cleaner, and boasts a point and shoot hygienic dirt ejector.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick: $39.99 $19.99 at BestBuy

You don't need to splurge for a streaming device. The Amazon Fire TV Stick can do the same things its pricier counterparts do, except at a much lower price and with less footprint. It even lets you browse the most popular websites, and play movies and shows via Alexa Voice Remote.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $49.99 at BestBuy

Combine the smart capabilities of Amazon Echo with a 5.5-inch screen, and you've got the Amazon Echo Show 5. This smart display takes the popular smart speaker to the next level, allowing you to watch the news, video chat with friends and family, and even setup ambient sunrise lighting.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell bundle w/ chime pro and free echo show 5: $299.99 $179.99 at BestBuy

One of the most popular smart home appliances right now, Ring's Video Doorbell isn't just for knowing who's at the door. With advanced motion detection and mobile alerts, it also acts like a basic security system. It'll even let you communicate with whoever's at the door – to ward off package thieves and would-be vandals, for one.View Deal

Arlo Pro 2 4-Camera: $649.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

The Arlo Pro 2 is an excellent smart security system that will send notifications to your phone if it notices anything happen. The best part, you'll get free cloud storage for security footage (though it only lasts 7 days). This $250 Black Friday deal just sweetens the deal.View Deal

Bella Pro Series 6qt Digital Air Fryer: $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Prepare your tasty fried foods with less oil with the Bella Pro Digital Air Fryer that's currently 50% off at Best Buy. The six-quart air fryer features an easy touch digital touchscreen and is dishwasher safe for a quick and easy cleanup.

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi: $649.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, the Roomba 960 vacuum gets a $250 price cut at Best Buy. The iRobot vacuum cleaner has a compatible app so you can clean and schedule from anywhere and works with Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Google Nest Hub: $129.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

If you're a Google fan and you're finally ready to start your smart home setup, the Google Nest Hub is a must-buy. Not only does it come strapped with the Google assistant, but it will work with all your smart home devices. Plus, that $50 is hard to argue with.

Google Home Mini (1st Gen): $49 $19.99 at Best Buy

This might be the last-generation Google Home Mini, but if you're just looking for a cheap smart speaker you can command to google Black Friday deals, this is an excellent deal – you can get it for just $29.01 at Best Buy.View Deal

Philips Hue LED Starter Kit: $189.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Everyone wants smart home lighting in 2019, but it's not super easy to get started. Luckily, with this Philips Hue starter kit, you can get white and color bulbs, along with everything you'll need to get them going. Best part? You can save $60 on Black FridayView Deal

Black Friday Best Buy gaming deals

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Quick! This excellent PS4 Pro bundle was available at Walmart over the weekend, but promptly sold out. You're getting the new Call of Duty title for free compared to the next best PS4 Pro deal below. The console price is $100 less than normal too.

Shenmue III | PS4 | $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch + 128GB memory card + accessories pack: $392.97 $334.97 at Best Buy

The first item we'd advise buying with a Switch is a memory card, and this bundle has a 128GB microSD card. The accessories pack has a carry case, screen cleaner, USB power cable, and Joy-Con cases. Also available with the gray controller bundle.

Xbox One X | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: $499.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

The Xbox One X is the most powerful console on the market right now, and with this early Black Friday deal, it's finally affordable. You'll be able to play all your favorite games in 4K, and this one even comes with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. View Deal

Xbox One S All-Digital: $249.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

If you're after a console for a loved one, and don't have the cash to splurge, the Xbox One S All-Digital is a great choice. It won't be able to play physical discs, but it has a 1TB drive to store a ton of Xbox One games. And, you can save $100 ahead of Black Friday at Best Buy.View Deal

Best Buy Black Friday camera deals

Are Best Buy Black Friday deals better than Walmart's?

Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon are locked in an eternal battle to be the top retailer during Black Friday, with a lot of people interested in the yellow tag brand throughout the buying period.

However, according to analysis from WalletHub, Walmart offered the better savings in 2018, with an average saving of 29.9% compared to 28.7% from Best Buy.

That's obviously going to be across a range of product categories, so the savings for things like electronics or outdoor goods could be better served in one brand or the other. However, your chances of getting a good deal were better with Walmart last year (and have been for the last three years) - despite 2018 seeing some of the lowest savings from the two brands in a long time.

That said, there's still a lot of love for Best Buy from the manufacturers: Parrot, the top drone maker, said in an interview with Forbes last year that “Amazon is a tremendously big e-commerce platform, and Best Buy is a tremendously big retail platform."

Michael Luke Paris, general manager for Parrot Americas, called Best Buy a 'tremendous retailer for consumer electronics' so whether you're going to go in store or online, it seems that that the brands rate the retailer as a place for the right consumers.

How can I get decent Best Buy Black Friday deals?

There are obviously two ways to buy during Black Friday and Cyber Monday - you can either go online or queue up outside. If you want to do the latter, you'll need to get there well in advance of 5PM (If the pattern follows last year) as Consumer Reports is stating that tickets were distributed for those in line.

Not everyone made it into the stores though - which would have upset some as Best Buy still keeps some of its top deals for those willing to brave the elements and give up some turkey time.

Online, it's a little easier, with the deals going live on Thanksgiving before Black Friday kicks into gear. When that happens is to be seen this year, but it's a move that could easily see you nabbing the deals you want.

Prioritize the items you want most and the ones with the largest amount of savings, so you can get to them before they sell out and maximize your savings on Cyber Monday.

Pay close attention to the dates listed on deals. Black Friday and Cyber Monday have grown into something of a week-long affair in recent years, so see if any deals start earlier, be sure to go for the ones you want as soon as you can

If you pay attention to product reviews, and you know exactly the product you want, make sure to check model numbers when you’re in the store.

Black Friday can come with some special models made just for the shopping day, and a 55-inch Sony 4K TV you find on the shelf this Black Friday might not be the same as the one you read all the glowing reviews about.

If you find a Best Buy Black Friday deal you want, try to determine if it will also be online. Competition in stores can make it hard to get in the door and snag the product you want before it sells out, so having the internet as a backup (or even primary) method of getting the product may help you land the deals you’re most excited about.

If you plan to shop mostly online, a VPN may help you avoid internet congestion. Too many people going to the same website to get the same deals can result in next to no one actually reaching the page. With a VPN, you can route your traffic to a different region that may not have servers so busy, allowing you to essentially beat the line.

Finally, if you've found a deal that you absolutely have to have, don't sit around. Popular products sell out quickly on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so buy what you want before it’s gone.