Amazon Black Friday deals 2020: Echo, Ring doorbells, TVs, laptops and more

Amazon Black Friday deals are hot right now. For deal hunters, it's the biggest shopping day of the year and for the rest of us it's an amazing opportunity to score the best prices on 4K TVs, wireless headphones, Amazon Echo Dots, iPads and more.

Right off the bat we've seen a few phenomenal deals - like the $119 Apple Watch 3 deal or Amazon Echo Dot with Smart LED Lightbulb for $30, and we're expecting to see some more discounts as the Black Friday deals continue to roll in.

Just as new deals are coming online, however, some of those will disappear in just 24 hours time - making today a critical day to make your purchase. Yes, there's a chance some will persist through the weekend through 'til Cyber Monday, but in both love and Amazon Black Friday shopping, there are no guarantees.

So how big of discounts are we talking here? Pretty darn big. The deals listed below shave somewhere between 20% and 70% of some top-tier electronics. That can translate to hundreds of extra dollars in your pocket when buying a big-screen TV, or an extra Xbox One or PS4 game if you're shopping for a gamer.

Of course, if you buy something and don't end up needing it, Amazon's holiday return policy promises that most items delivered now through December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2021. That should give you some peace of mind that you're never stuck with anything you don't like, and can shop safely.

We'll be updating this page all day, every day, so be sure to stop back to see the latest and greatest Amazon Black Friday deals as they pop up.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals available now:

The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals You Can Buy Now

The best Amazon Echo deal today! Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) bundle with Sengled Bluetooth bulb: $59.98 $28.99 at Amazon

You'll see plenty of deals on smart speakers today, but this one is the best you'll find on an Alexa speaker. This bundle includes the new 4th Gen Amazon Echo Dot and a Sengled Smart Lightbulb for half the cost of the speaker by itself. View Deal

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a first-time price cut in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. For just $17.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

Ring Peephole Cam Smart video doorbell: $129.9 9 $69.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the Ring Peephole Cam on sale for a record-low price of $69.99. The Alexa-enabled doorbell allows you to monitor your door from anywhere and is designed to replace your peephole with no wiring or drilling required.

View Deal

All-new Blink Security Camera $99.99 $64.99 at Amazon

The all-new Blink security camera is getting a rare $35 price cut at Amazon's Black Friday sale. The weather-resistant HD security camera helps monitor your home day or night and features two-way audio so you can hear and talk with visitors.

View Deal

Toshiba 43-inch Smart Fire TV (2020): $279.99 $179 at Amazon

Pick up a cheap TV at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. This 43-inch HD smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in, which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and shows from the home screen of your set.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $169 at Amazon

CHECK BACK SOON For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $169. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones: $179 $119 at Amazon

Save $60 on the cheapest Beats Solo3 deal at Amazon. These high-performance wireless headphones come with Apple's W1 wireless chip under the hood, which not only give an impressive 40 hours of battery life, but have amazing wireless stability.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $278 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped the price of TechRadar's top-rated headphones by $72. That's $20 lower than the Lightning deal found during Prime Day 2020, but it doesn't seem like it will last long. You may find cheaper headphones on Black Friday, but you won't find any better than the WH-1000XM4.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X: $399.99 $339.99 at Amazon

The AMD Ryzen 7 3800X is a powerful desktop processor that is perfect for both work and play. This CPU promises to deliver competition-class gaming performance and unmatched multitasking. This bundle also includes a CPU Cooler in the box.View Deal

WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD 500GB: $129 $62.99 at Amazon

The WD Black SN750 is one of our favorite SSDs, even if it's getting a little old these days. However, don't let its long time on the market fool you, this is still one of the best SSDs on the market, and at $63 for 500GB, it's an excellent deal, too. View Deal

Optoma UHD30 4K Gaming Projector: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon

Your TV or monitor too small for gaming? Then you'll want a gaming projector. The Optoma UHD30 can give you a screen up to 120 inches in size, and with its 240Hz refresh rate (at 1080p, 120Hz at 4K) and HDR10 support, paired with its extremely low input lag and a $200 saving, it really is game on.



View Deal

Samsung 75-inch Q70T 4K QLED TV: $2,199 $1,497 at Amazon

Samsung's QLED TV series is beloved for its bright and colorful pictures, and the Q70T - new for 2020 - is no exception. Like all other QLED TVs, the Q70T comes equipped with Samsung's Tizen smart platform and the Quantum Processor 4K for improved upscaling. It's $700 off its regular price this week.View Deal

Instant Pot IP-DUO80 pressure cooker - stainless steel | $139.95 $99 at Amazon

This Instant Pot is now under $100 at Amazon, a decent saving on the 8-Qt model. The multi-cooker comes complete with all the fast cooking you'd expect from the nation's favorite multi-cooker, but also offers an easy to clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel design to boot... plus it holds 8 liters of liquid.

View Deal

Nespresso by De'Longhi Espresso Machine Bundle: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

If you to bring the cafe into your house, this Nespresso machine is the way to do it. The fast-heat system can reach the ideal temperature in 25 seconds, and cools down in minutes. It's also $100 off the regular price, so grab one before it's gone.

View Deal

BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum: $259.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Perfect for pet owners, Amazon has the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser vacuum on sale for $159.99. The upright vacuum includes specialized pet tools to reach to clean up all that pesky pet hair and it's one of the cheapest we've seen so far.

View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $99.95 on Amazon

Save $50 – Pick up a Fitbit Charge 4 for $50 off with this early Black Friday Amazon deal, a saving of 33% off the list price. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life and GPS. It's also waterproof, so you can track your swims, and you can make payments with Fitbit Pay, and play music from your wrist via the Spotify app.

View Deal

Tile Starter Pack: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Constantly losing your keys or wallet? Use this handy Tile set to get instant, easy tracking. The Tile Starter Pack comes with 1 Mate and 1 Slim tile. Mate can attach to your keys, while Slim can slip inside a wallet, phone case or bag. Use the app on your phone to then keep track of them.View Deal

Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch): $ 59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Nintendo and Amazon are offering a scary good deal on Luigi's Mansion 3 on Nintendo Switch. Usually this action-platformer goes for $59.99 but ahead of Black Friday it's down to just $39.99. Have a player two? Change between Luigi and Gooigi in single player, or let a friend play as Gooigi for 2-player co-op.View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion | PS4 or Xbox One | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save 50% on the newly released Watch Dogs Legion. Legion will work on Xbox One or PS4 - and if you choose to play on a new Xbox Series X/S you'll get to take advantage of the free next-gen upgrade.View Deal

Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4): $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon has a great deal on Star Wars: Squadrons, the new 5 vs. 5 starfighter combat sim from EA's Motive studio. With several game modes that pit you against another squad of either Rebel Alliance or Imperial pilots - as well as PSVR support on PS4 - it's as immersive of an experience as we're going to get for Star Wars. View Deal

AncestryDNA: $59 $47 at Amazon (save $12)

AncestryDNA is top of our guide to the best DNA tests, and there's a further $12 off the already-reduced standard test for Black Friday. The kit will give you a huge amount of info about your heritage and ancestry, and the sheer number of users means you're in with a great chance of finding distant relatives.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday device deals

Amazon Echo Flex: $24.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Save $15 on Amazon's entry level Echo device, the Echo Flex. A small speaker that plugs directly into the wall, it's more an expansion, secondary device than a speaker you'd use to play music on. Think of it as a simple way to control additional voice-activated smart home devices around the world – it even supports expansion packs which plug into the bottom, such as night lights.View Deal

Echo Dot (3rd gen) with Alexa: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

The 3rd generation Echo Dot is down to $29.99 this week. The compact speaker works with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions, and control compatible smart home devices.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Studio: $199.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Save $40 on Amazon's top of the line Echo device, the Echo Studio. With 360-degree sound, a clear and booming presentation, it's also compatible with Dolby Atmos overhead surround sound when paired with an Amazon Fire TV device – not to mention all the usual Alexa voice-controlled smart home functionality.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a first-time price cut in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. For just $17.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

All-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Fire TV Stick on sale for just $27.99 in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $29.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

View Deal

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the powerful Fire TV Cube on sale for $79.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

View Deal

Fire TV Recast: $229.99 $129.99 at Amazon

The Fire TV Recast is a DVR that allows you to watch and record your favorite shows at home with no monthly fees. The Alexa-enabled device is currently on sale for $129.99.

View Deal

Ring Peephole Cam Smart video doorbell: $129.9 9 $69.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the Ring Peephole Cam on sale for a record-low price of $69.99. The Alexa-enabled doorbell allows you to monitor your door from anywhere and is designed to replace your peephole with no wiring or drilling required.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $199 $139.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 on sale for $139.99. That's the lowest price we've found for the Ring 3, which now includes improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band wifi connectivity.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus: $229.99 $159.99 at Amazon

The rarely discounted Ring 3 Plus gets a $70 price cut in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. The Alexa-enabled doorbell now features 4 extra seconds of video to show you what happened before motion was triggered, so you'll always know who's at your door.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5: $289.98 $149.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Black Friday deal includes a $50 discount on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and a free Echo Show 5. You can connect your Alexa-enabled Ring doorbell with your Echo device so you can see and talk to visitors completely hands-free.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $104.99 at Amazon

If you're interested in a smart home display, you can snag the Echo Show 8 on sale for $104.99. The 8-inch HD display works with Amazon Alexa so you can make video calls, play music, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

View Deal

Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $239.98 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $80 on the Ring Alarm 5 piece Kit and receive a free 3rd generation Echo Dot at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. The Ring Alarm includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and a range extender.

View Deal

Ring Floodlight Camera with Echo Show 5: $338.99 $189.99 at Amazon

A fantastic bundled deal, you can save $60 on the Ring Floodlight Camera and get a free Echo Show for a total savings of $149. The Ring Floodlight Camera works with Alexa so you can see and talk to visitors with your compatible Echo device.

View Deal

Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb Starter Kit: $59.99 $40.99 at Amazon

To go along with your new Amazon Echo device, you might want to pick up this Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb Starter Set, on sale this week for $20 off the regular price. This starter set has two Ring light bulbs that have an estimated lifespan of 25,000 hours.View Deal

Kindle: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

The 2019 Amazon Kindle is on sale for $59.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've found for the 6-inch e-reader that features a built-in adjustable font light so you can enjoy reading your favorite books indoors and outdoors.

View Deal

Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet: $139.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - The Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet is back down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. The 8-inch tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and includes access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

View Deal

All-New Fire HD 10: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

The all-new Fire HD 10 tablet gets a massive $70 price cut at Amazon. The 10-inch tablet allows you to enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, and Hulu and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Insignia 24-inch Smart 720p TV: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

For the cheapest early Black Friday TV deal, check out this discount on this 720p Insignia TV that's half-off this week. It comes with Amazon's Fire TV platform built-in, which allows you to stream over 500,000 movies and shows. View Deal

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV: $129.99 $99 at Amazon

Pick up a cheap TV at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in, which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and shows from the home screen of your set.

View Deal

Insignia 55-inch Fire 4K TV: $429.99 $219.99 at Amazon

The all-new Insignia 55-inch Fire TV is seeing a $110 price cut this week in Amazon's Black Friday deals. That means you can pick up the 2020 model along with its DTX Studio Sound and support for all the latest apps for a great price.

View Deal

Toshiba 55-inch Fire 4K TV: $449.99 $329.99 at Amazon

Save $120 on the 55-inch Toshiba Fire-enabled 4K TV. $329 is a stunning price for a display of this size, never mind one offering glorious 4K resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and DTS Studio Sound.

View Deal

Samsung 50-inch 8000 Series UHD HDR 4K TV: $429.99 $377.99 at Amazon

This 8000 series is one of the latest 50-inch 4K TV's to come out from Samsung and comes packed with a ton of great features. You're getting full Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, as well as Samsung's new Crystal 4k processor here at a new price of $397.99 - a full $20 cheaper than it's original RRP.

View Deal

LG NANO85UNA 49-inch 4K TV: $679.99 $496.99 at Amazon

Lowest price ever! This LG Nano cell display is down to just $596.99 right now at Amazon - that's the cheapest this powerful 49-inch TV has ever been. You're getting some serious tech under the hood as well, with local dimming for excellent darker colors, the a7 Gen 3 processor, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos audio, and native 120Hz refresh rate.

View Deal

Sony X750H 65-inch 4K TV: $999.99 $569.99 at Amazon

If you're in the market for something a bit bigger than a 49-inch TV, check out Sony's entry-level X750H TV that launched earlier this year. It doesn't have all the features of Sony's cutting-edge X900H or X950H, but at a third of the price you're still getting a fantastic TV.View Deal

LG BX 55-inch 4K OLED TV: $1,496.99 $1,296.99 at Amazon

Because there aren't a ton of discounts happening on OLED TVs right now, we can say with confidence that this BX OLED deal is the best you can buy right now. It's a 2020 OLED that usually sells for close to $1,500 that's on sale for $200 off the MSRP.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch Q70T 4K QLED TV: $2,199 $1,497 at Amazon

Samsung's QLED TV series is beloved for its bright and colorful pictures, and the Q70T - new for 2020 - is no exception. Like all other QLED TVs, the Q70T comes equipped with Samsung's Tizen smart platform and the Quantum Processor 4K for improved upscaling. It's $700 off its regular price this week.View Deal

Sony X950H 75-inch 4K TV: $3,499.99 $2,398 at Amazon

We loved the new-and-improved Sony X950H (2020) that came out earlier this year. Sporting significantly improved sound and Sony's Ultimate X1 Processor, this 4K TV is equipped to upscale content with the best of them making it a perfect 75-inch screen. It doesn't hurt, also, that it's available ahead of Black Friday for $1,100 off!

View Deal

Samsung Q90T QLED 4K TV: $3,799 $2,597 at Amazon

The Samsung Q90T QLED TV is probably the best 4K LED-LCD you can buy in 2020 with direct full array lighting, a peak brightness of over 2,000 nits in HDR and phenomenally wide viewing angles. It's got Alexa built-in and uses Samsung's exceptional Tizen OS smart platform. It's still expensive, but with $1,200 off its regular price, it's more affordable than it's ever been.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday appliance deals

Keurig K-Classic coffee maker: $89.99 $79 at Amazon

You can pick up this Keurig pod coffee machine for $10 less right now. The K-Classic coffee maker offers up 6 to 10 ounce brews from a 48 ounce water reservoir which is good for at least six cups before refilling.

View Deal

Instant Pot IP-DUO80 pressure cooker - stainless steel | $139.95 $99 at Amazon

This Instant Pot is now under $100 at Amazon, a decent saving on the 8-Qt model. The multi-cooker comes complete with all the fast cooking you'd expect from the nation's favorite multi-cooker, but also offers an easy to clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel design to boot... plus it holds 8 liters of liquid.

View Deal

Cuisinart GR-150P1 GR-150 Griddler Deluxe (brushed stainless steel) $299 $153.50 at Amazon

Save $145.50 on this quality griddle from Cuisinart. It can be used in six different griddling-configurations: contact grill, panini press, full griddle, full grill, half grill, half griddle, top melt. It also features a Integrated drip tray, a cleaning/scraping tool, has dishwasher-safe accessories, and comes with an instructions/recipe book.

View Deal

Nespresso by De'Longhi Espresso Machine Bundle: $299.99 $204.99 at Amazon

If you to bring the cafe into your house, this Nespresso machine is the way to do it. The fast-heat system can reach the ideal temperature in 25 seconds, and cools down in minutes. It's also $95 off the regular price, so grab one before it's gone.

View Deal

Ninja Foodi Digital Fry Convection Oven: $249.99 $189.99 at Amazon

A great gift idea for the foodie on your list, you can pick up the Ninja Foodi oven for $189.99 at Amazon. The compact digital oven features 8 functionalities, including air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, bagel, toast, dehydrate, and keep warm.

View Deal

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool, HP01 HEPA Air Purifier: $499.99 $374.99 at Amazon Save $125 - This nifty heater is a marvel, being able to heat, cool or purify your air with its multi-functionality. While switched on, it can automatically detect airborne particles and gases, then it will deliver a diagnosis and reports to you in real-time, from there you can adjust it for the optimal setting. Since we're all stuck at home (or we should be) you'll want to be maintaining the perfect temperature in your home and this is the best way to do so. This is currently available on the official Dyson store, but it's cheaper on Amazon right now!

Amazon Black Friday vacuum deals

BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum: $259.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Perfect for pet owners, Amazon has the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser vacuum on sale for $159.99. The upright vacuum includes specialized pet tools to reach to clean up all that pesky pet hair and it's one of the cheapest we've seen so far.

View Deal

Dyson Ball Animal 2: $499.99 $434 at Amazon

If you're interested in a traditional upright vacuum, you can get the Dyson Ball Animal 2 on sale for just $434. The multi-floor vacuum features a self-adjusting cleaner head and the ball technology allows you to navigate furniture and obstacles with a simple turn of the wrist, for precise cleaning.View Deal

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean: $599.99 $574.95 at Amazon

Need a little extra power? This Dyson vacuum has the strongest suction of any vacuum according to the company, and it's currently $25 cheaper.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead: $499.99 $427.97 at Amazon

Save over $70 on this cordless stick vacuum cleaner from Dyson. It comes with up to 60 minutes run time, a direct drive motor head for powerful cleaning and a fully sealed filtration system traps 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 micronsView Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal: $599.99 $489.99 at Amazon

This fantastic Black Friday Dyson deal sees the Cyclone V10 Animal slashed by $110. A torque drive cleaner head drives bristles deep into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt, while a 60-minute runtime gives you enough time to vacuum your whole home on a single charge.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute: $599.50 $555.90 at Amazon

You can get the powerful Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum on sale for $555.90 – it's not the lowest price we've ever seen, but it does save you $40. The cordless vacuum works on carpets and hard-wood floors and provides up to 40 minutes of fade-free run time.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum: $379.99 $249 at Amazon

Tired of vacuuming the floors? So were we until we got a robot vacuum. These robot helpers sweep up the mess in your house and then head back to their cradle for a good night's rest. Their High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens, while the 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and dust on the floor.

View Deal

Amazon Black Friday iPad deals

New Apple iPad 2020 - 32GB: $329 $299 at Amazon

Amazon has cut the price of the brand new 2020 iPad by $30 this week, bringing the 32GB model down to a fantastic $299 final cost. It goes without saying, these iPads were only released last week, that this is the lowest price we've seen on the 10.2-inch tablet, so we wouldn't hesitate too long to snap it up.

View Deal

Apple iPad Air 4 | 64GB | Wi-Fi: $599 $569.99 at Amazon

Save $29 – This deal saves you $29 on the most affordable configuration of Apple's newest iPad, with its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen and 12MP rear camera.

View Deal

2020 iPad Pro 11-inch - 128GB: $799 $749 at Amazon

Save $50 on the smallest iPad Pro available on the market right now. If you're looking for a lighter companion to work, streaming, and gaming, this 11-inch model's 128GB will be perfect, and with a new $749.99 price tag you're getting it cheaper than ever.

View Deal

Amazon Black Friday laptop deals

ASUS VivoBook 15: $699 $479 at Amazon

If you need a new laptop ASAP, the ASUS VivoBook 15 is a good bet. It doesn't have the most RAM or largest SSD of any laptop we've ever seen, but it does come stocked with an AMD Quad-Core R5-3500U CPU and AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, so it's more than equipped to handle your typical workday tasks.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14-inch convertible laptop: $729.99 $654.74 at Amazon

If you're looking for a lightweight, portable, and highly versatile laptop, look no further than the excellent Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 - on sale right now at Amazon. With a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, you've got plenty of power under the hood here too, alongside an attractive well-built chassis that's capable of both laptop, and tablet modes.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (256GB) 13-inch laptop: $1,599 $1,199 at Amazon

The new Surface Laptop 3 has some of the best battery life we’ve experienced in a 13-inch laptop and, at 2.80 lbs, it's exceptionally light as well. This configuration has a 256GB SSD, 16GB of memory and an Intel Core i7 processor that's all connected to a 13.5" Touch-Screen display. It's $400 off this week ahead of Black Friday.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB) 13-inch tablet: $899 $748 at Amazon

While not exactly a traditional laptop, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 packs in such a huge amount of power in a small space it's far more capable than most tablets. 8GB of RAM, a 10th gen Intel Core i5, and a 128GB SSD are the specs on this baseline version, which is now seeing a $150 price cut at Amazon. Note - the type cover is not included in this deal, but you can pick it up separately for $109 currently.

View Deal

2020 Apple MacBook Air: $999 $929 at Amazon

Quick - the MacBook Air is available for just $849.99 right now - that's a stunning discount thanks to a $70 price cut. That's some serious value for money.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 6: $1,199 $785 at Amazon

It's an older model now, sure, but this was one of Amazon's best offers over last year's Black Friday and we're seeing it even cheaper now. You'll struggle to find an 8GB / 256GB configuration of the more recent Surface Pro 7 out there, so if you need big specs and you're not fussed about the latest gear we'd point you here this week.

View Deal

Amazon Black Friday headphone and audio deals

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $169.99 at Amazon

CHECK BACK SOON For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $169. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $159 $129 at Amazon

Always a best-selling item, the latest model Apple AirPods are on sale at just $129 ($30 off) at Amazon. Apple's truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case and provide up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $174.95 at Amazon

Save $75 - For those looking for fitness-inspired wireless earbuds, you can snag the Powerbeats Pro on sale for just $174.95 at Amazon. You're scrapping noise cancellation in favor of fantastic comfort and an ear grip design that ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.

View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: $349 $199 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones seem to have settled on a $299 price tag, recently, but this $199 deal shaves an extra $100 off their regular price, making them an exceptional value for travelers and home office workers. If you need some zen time, these are a one-way ticket to silent work days.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $278 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped the price of TechRadar's top-rated headphones by $72. That's $20 lower than the Lightning deal found during Prime Day 2020, but it doesn't seem like it will last long. You may find cheaper headphones on Black Friday, but you won't find any better than the WH-1000XM4.View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds | $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on the Amazon Echo Buds, bringing the wireless earbuds down to just $79.99. That's great value for money when you consider competitor pricing right now, and a great chance to test out these beginner true wireless earbuds.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds: $189 $119.12 at Amazon

Excellent running earphones with a comfortable fit and precise sound, these true wireless buds come highly recommended. The regular non-"Active" buds are even cheaper at Amazon too.View Deal

Sennheiser 450BT Noise-Cancelling Headphones: $199.95 $149.95 at Amazon

Sennheiser is one of the top names in headphones because it offers some of the best sound quality of any manufacturer. This pair of Bluetooth headphones not only offers great sound quality but, on top of that, great noise cancellation, too.View Deal

Philips Fidelio X3 Open-Back Headphones: $349 $199 on Amazon

If you're buying for an audiophile, you can't do any better than these Philips Fidelio X3 Open-Back Headphones - they're perfect for perusing your vinyl collection or critically listening to CD collection.View Deal

Etymotic Research ER4XR Precision Earphones: $349 $199 at Amazon

Of course, if you're after precise audio quality to the nth degree, check out this deal on the Etymotic ER4XR Precision Earphones. Usually these things go for over $350, but for the next few weeks they're down under $200. View Deal

JBL Club One wireless over-ear headphones: $349.95 $249.95 at Amazon

These premium wireless headphones have been given a huge $100 discount. These over-ear cans come with 40mm custom graphene drivers for a powerful, high fidelity sound.View Deal

JBL Live 300 true wireless earbuds: $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon

Save $50 on these JBL true wireless earbuds, which come with up to 20 hours of battery life, ambient aware and TalkThru modes, and sweat resistance.View Deal

JBL Tune 120TWS: $99.95 $54.95 at Amazon

Having dropped to $39.95 over Prime Day, the JBL Tune 120TWS have crept back up to $54.95 – but that's still a good deal. These buds offer four hours of battery life from the buds themselves, with a further 12 hours from the charging case, 5.8mm drivers for a bassy sound, and a slick design. View Deal

JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbuds: $99.95 $49.95 at Amazon

Save $50 on these JBL true wireless earbuds, which come with a 25-hour battery life, a bassy sound, and Dual Connect, allowing you to use one earbud at a time.View Deal

Sonos Beam Soundbar: $399 $299 at Amazon

Sold out: If it's your TV's sound that needs a bit of a tune up, don't miss the deal happening right now on the Sonos Beam that's $100 off on Amazon this week. The Sonos Beam supports HDMI-ARC for simplified audio controls and can be custom-tuned with the Sonos app during setup. It's a big step up over 10W TV speakers.View Deal

Sonos Move Bluetooth Speaker: $ 399 $299 at Amazon

Earlier this year we dubbed the Sonos Move the best portable Bluetooth speaker on the market thanks to its superb sound quality, excellent interconnectivity and 10-hour battery life. At $100 off the regular price, now's a great time to try it out for yourself.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 $179 at Amazon

Amazon has had the lowest price on the Apple Watch Series 3 for a while now, but you've got another chance to grab it for just $179 this Amazon Prime Day. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.

View Deal

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $229.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE may be a brand new product, but this is a remarkably low price for Apple's first cheap smartwatch. This deal from Amazon allows you to get it with a Sport Band in your color choice of Black, White, or Pink.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $379. at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a rare $20 price cut at Amazon. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.

View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Smartwatch: $249 $147 at Amazon

For all those gym buffs out there, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 is the perfect fitness companion. The Vivoactive 3 helps you monitor your fitness level with VO2 max and keeps an eye on how you handle stress, plus has a battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode. We actually saw this watch on sale for a few dollars more over Black Friday last year.

View Deal

Fitbit Ionic smartwatch: $249.95 $169 at Amazon

Get the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch on sale for $169 at Amazon - that's an extra $40 off the Black Friday price of $229.99 last year. The Ionic watch features GPS technology so you can track pace, distance, and routes and includes a built-in NFC chip for contactless payments.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 - 41mm: $429.99 $339 at Amazon

Save $60.99 - The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has just hit its lowest price yet at Amazon, courtesy of a $60 discount. That's a great saving considering this watch is still fairly new to the market, and hasn't seen its first major price drops yet. If you've been holding out for those Samsung Galaxy Watch deals then, now's the time to pounce.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday Gaming Deals

SEGA Genesis Mini: $79.99 $49.97 at Amazon

While it didn't receive the fanfare of the SNES Classic or NES Classic, the SEGA Genesis Mini is a time capsule to the 16-bit era, allowing you to play over 40 legendary games including Sonic the Hedgehog, Earthworm Jim, Golden Axe and more on your HD or 4K TV.View Deal

Nintendo Switch: $299.99 at Amazon

SOLD OUT The Nintendo Switch is currently out of stock, unfortunately. But do check back soon, as it could very easily come back in stock with units to be fulfilled at a later point. If you do spot some units we'd grab one before they go again.

View Deal

Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch): $ 59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Nintendo and Amazon are offering a scary good deal on Luigi's Mansion 3 on Nintendo Switch. Usually this action-platformer goes for $59.99 but ahead of Black Friday it's down to just $39.99. Have a player two? Change between Luigi and Gooigi in single player, or let a friend play as Gooigi for 2-player co-op.View Deal

Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

One of the bigger launches on Nintendo Switch last year, Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening re-imagines the Game Boy game as a 2.5D adventure game with a new art style. If you missed out on this game over 20 years ago, now's the time to check it out.View Deal

Minecraft Dungeons (Nintendo Switch): $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

If you've spent way too much time in Minecraft building bases and you love the world, you might want to check out Minecraft Dungeons, a top-down loot-crawling action RPG. It's like if Diablo was designed for kids.View Deal

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One): $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Score a great deal on Madden NFL 21 this holiday season with this deal that sees $25 off the game's regular $59.99 price tag. Fans of the franchise will enjoy the new Rise to Fame and Super Star KO modes that pit you against the computer and players from around the world.View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion | PS4 or Xbox One | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save 50% on the newly released Watch Dogs Legion. Legion will work on Xbox One or PS4 - and if you choose to play on a new Xbox Series X/S you'll get to take advantage of the free next-gen upgrade.View Deal

Madden NFL 21 (PS4): $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

The same deal also applies to the Xbox One version, but for owners of the PS4. Fans of the franchise will enjoy the new Rise to Fame and Super Star KO modes that pit you against the computer and players from around the world.View Deal

PS4's best game is on sale this week! The Last of Us Part II (PS4): $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

What's looking like the best game of 2020 is already on sale at Amazon for half-off its regular price. The Last of Us Part II is Sony and NaughtyDog's generation-defining follow-up to The Last of Us and sees an older and more mature Ellie coming to grips with Joel's decisions in the first game. It's well-worth picking up at this price. View Deal

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4): $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Another great PS4 game worth picking up on Black Friday is Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch Studios that follows a samurai as he attempts to stem the Mongolian invasion of Tsushima. It's Assassin's Creed meets feudal Japan, and it's amazing.View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (PS4): $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon

For older fans of fighting games, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection combines one of the best fighters in recent memory with all of the additional content released for the game into one ultimate package. If you liked the brutal fatalities of old Mortal Kombat games, you're really going to like seeing them on the PS4.View Deal

Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4): $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon has a great deal on Star Wars: Squadrons, the new 5 vs. 5 starfighter combat sim from EA's Motive studio. With several game modes that pit you against another squad of either Rebel Alliance or Imperial pilots - as well as PSVR support on PS4 - it's as immersive of an experience as we're going to get for Star Wars. View Deal

Marvel's Avengers (PS4 or Xbox One): $59.99 $26.99 at Amazon

Marvel's Avengers feels like a cross between an action brawler like God of War or Batman: Arkham City and a massively multiplayer game like Destiny 2. In it, you'll control one of six of the world's mightiest heroes as you take down AIM, all while leveling up their powers and finding the best gear to raise their stats. View Deal

LEGO Marvel Collection (PS4): $59.99 $14.99 at Amazon

If you're buying for a little one that loves super heroes, the LEGO Marvel Collection on PS4 is a phenomenal deal. This collection combines three games in the LEGO Marvel franchise (LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, Super Heroes 2 and Avengers) in one, for over 40 hours of fun, family-friendly gameplay. View Deal

Gears 5 (Xbox One, Digital Code): $59.99 $9.99 at Amazon

This deal isn't advertised heavily, but right now Amazon is selling Gears 5 digital codes for Xbox One for as little as $10. The six entry in the main Gears storyline follows Kait Diaz again and sees the return of several iconic faces. Toss in a few great multiplayer modes and 120Hz support on Xbox Series S/X, and it's a must-own for any Xbox gamer out there.View Deal

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One, Digital Code): $29.99 $14.99 at Amazon

One of the best Metroid-vania style games in years, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is on sale at Amazon this week for half-off its regular price of $29.99. The code works for both the Xbox One and PC versions of the game, and once claimed can be downloaded on the Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X if you happen to get one of those later on this holiday season.View Deal

Nintendo Labo - Robot Kit: Nintendo Switch | $59.99 $38 at Amazon

If you're looking for the perfect gift for your kids, the Nintendo Labo is a great one to go for. This cardboard construction kit connects to their Switch and allows them to control a giant robot on the TV. It's a neat idea that challenges their creativity and rewards them with a new game to play at the end of the day.

View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $169.99 $84.99 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a new mechanical keyboard, this Razer BlackWidow pad could be exactly what you're after. The BlackWidow Elite uses Razer's signature green keys that provide a satisfying clicky sound with 50 G of actuation force, and can be customized with Razer Chroma lighting.View Deal

Razer Viper Ultralight Wired Gaming Mouse: $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon

One of the world's most popular gaming mice, the Razer Viper Ultralight Wired Gaming Mouse is the lightest Esports Gaming Mouse at 69g and includes a high-precision, 16K DPI sensor. The 8 programmable buttons allows you to make your own macros and the lighting can be customized to your liking.View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Gaming Headset: $99.99 $78.09 at Amazon

Amazon is offering $20 off this Razer gaming headset, allowing you to pick up a high-quality gaming headset for even less. If green isn't your color, it also comes in matte black.

View Deal

Amazon Black Friday smartphone deals

iPhone XS - Space Grey - Refurbished (256GB, Unlocked): $1,299.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Don't worry iPhone owners, Amazon isn't giving you the cold shoulder. In fact, this refurbished iPhone Xs deal is one of this week's best and chops $700 off the price of the phone. The caveat here is that it's only compatible with GSM carrier networks such as, T-Mobile and AT&T - so double-check that before you buy one.

View Deal

Google Pixel 4 64GB: $799 $568.99 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 4 is an admirable jump from the Pixel 3, with an extra telephoto lens, better software, and a snazzy design. Get it for $230 off ahead of the Amazon Black Friday sales.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 128GB (Unlocked): $649 $499 at Amazon

It may not be as versatile as the Galaxy S10+, but the S10 Lite has many of the same features as Samsung's flagship phone at a much more reasonable price. This handset comes stocked with 8GB of RAM, a 48MP camera and a 6.7-inch Infinity Display, and right now it's $150 off the regular price. View Deal

OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB (Unlocked): $999 $799 at Amazon

If you're chasing after the latest specs in an Android smartphone, check out this deal on the OnePlus 8 Pro that has 12GB of RAM, a 120Hz display, a 48 MP Quad Camera and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor. It's 5G-ready and, for this week, $200 off its regular price.View Deal

Motorola Razr 5G foldable: $1,399 $999 on Amazon

Pick up the Motorola Razr 5G for a whopping $400 off with this early Black Friday deal. The Razr 5G is a refined version of the Motorola Razr 2019, featuring slightly better specs and, of course, 5G connectivity. View Deal

Motorola Edge (black): $699 $394 on Amazon

Pick up this affordable flagship for mid-range price with this incredible $300 off early Black Friday deal. The Motorola Edge packs flagship specs, a triple rear camera system, smooth 90Hz refresh rate waterfall display, and a 4,500mAh battery.View Deal

Moto G Stylus (purple gradient): $299 $195 on Amazon

Pick up the Moto G Stylus with a huge 35% off discount with this early Black Friday deal. The phone's stylus is its strong point, but its 6.4-inch Full HD Plus display, triple rear cameras, and 4,000mAh battery aren't too shabby, either.

Moto G Power (black): $249 $179 on Amazon

The Moto G Power gets a massive 30% price cut with this early Black Friday deal. The G Power's perk is in the name – a 5,000mAh battery that'll last over two days, and maybe into three. But the triple rear camera (main, ultra-wide, and macro) is attractive, too, along with a 6.4-inch Full HD Plus display.

Amazon Black Friday camera deals

Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Digital Camera: $799 $499 at Amazon

This light-weight and compact mirrorless camera body features a high resolution EVF, quick and accurate face-detection auto-focus. For movie makers, the X-T200 records in 4K and utilizes an HDR movie mode to increase dynamic range. It's $300 off this week.View Deal

Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III: $749.99 $649 at Amazon

Save $100 on one of the best compact cameras you can buy today. The G7X Mark III combines a large 20.1MP 1-inch sensor with a versatile 24-100mm lens and some powerful video features, including 4K video recording, a 3.5mm mic input and YouTube livestreaming.View Deal

Panasonic Lumix GH5 4K Digital Camera: $1,997.99 $1,397.99 on Amazon

The Lumix GH5 is the latest in the line of Panasonic's top-of-the-range GH series of mirrorless cameras, which over the years have carved out a niche for themselves among videographers thanks to their breadth of movie-making features. It's certainly one of the best 4K camera solutions out there, if not the best, and it's on sale this week for $600 off the regular price.View Deal

Canon 6D Mark II + 24-105mm STM lens: $2,399 $1,799 at Amazon

Save 25% on this entry-level full-frame model and 24-105mm kit lens, the perfect starter camera for anybody looking to get serious about their photography. With traditional DSLR controls and a whole world of lenses at your fingertips, this could the one to kickstart your new passion.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday toy deals

Lego Star Wars Luke's Landspeeder: $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon (save $6)

This tableau from the first Star Wars film takes us back to where Luke's story really starts, and it's perfect for fans of the original film. It features Luke, C3PO and a Jawa, as well as a rocky outcrop. It's $6 or 20% off in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

View Deal

Lego Star Wars Obi-Wan's Hut: $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon (save $6)

Another set from the original Star Wars film (at exactly the same price, with the same discount and everything) is this scene of Obi-Wan Kenobi's hut. It includes Obi-Wan, as well as Luke, R2D2 and a Tusken Raider, and again would be great for big Star Wars fans.

View Deal

Lego Star Wars Snowspeeder: $19.99 $15.99 at Amazon (save $4)

Here's another iconic model based on the original trilogy, this one inspired by the Hoth battle from The Empire Strikes Back. It contains a Snowspeeder and mounted turret, as well as a snow-themed Stormtrooper and Rebel to man them.

View Deal

Lego Star Wars Duel on Mustafar: $19.99 $15.99 at Amazon (save $4)

Love or hate the prequel trilogy, you've got to agree that one of the more iconic scenes was the duel between Anakin and Obi-Wan. This set lets you recreate that scene (and skew the outcome if you prefer), complete with a few moving elements.

View Deal

Lego Star Wars Brickheadz The Mandalorian: $17.99 $14 at Amazon (save $4)

If you're in love with The Mandalorian, and want cute little replicas of its two most popular characters, this affordable Brickheadz set will get you just that.View Deal

When does the Amazon Black Friday and Amazon Cyber Monday sale start?

Amazon Black Friday deals started Monday, October 26 and you'll see Cyber Monday deals pop up on amazon.com/CyberMonday the day before Thanksgiving (Nov. 25) and run all the way through Monday, November 30.

Amazon Black Friday hours

Because the deals kick off a week ahead of time, you really won't have to worry too much about the official Black Friday start time on Amazon. That said, new deals start at 12:01 AM PST, so that's the best time to look for new deals to pop up.

If you can't check for deals every day of the week for Amazon's Black Friday sale, we definitely recommend stopping by from 12:01 AM Friday November 27 until the end of the day. That should be when we see the best deals happening.

Are Amazon Black Friday deals better than Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day was certainly a great deals day, but so far Amazon's Black Friday sale is just as good or better than Amazon Prime Day was.

See more offers with our roundup of the best deals from the Walmart Black Friday and Best Buy Black Friday sale events.