The impressive Sonos Roam drops to a super-cheap $99 at Best Buy

The Sonos Roam was our number one best portable speaker until it was replaced by the Roam 2. We've seen the price of the original drop following the release of the newer model and it's now back to the lowest price we've ever seen. So don't miss your chance to grab the Sonos Roam SL at Best Buy for $99.99 (was $179.99).

The speaker packs a punch with powerful sound, a rugged design and excellent connectivity features. I know it's cold outside at the moment, but if you're looking for a portable outdoor speaker then the Roam offers the best quality for price.

Today's best Sonos Roam speaker deal

Sonos Roam: was $179.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy The Sonos Roam is a portable Bluetooth speaker that competes with the best. In fact, it was our number one portable speaker until it was replaced by the newer Roam 2. This is still an excellent buy at this budget price, though, as it offers powerful audio an easily portable design and some great connectivity features. At sub $100, this is the cheapest we've ever seen it.

When it launched in 2021, the Sonos Roam was quickly voted as the best Bluetooth speaker at the TechRadar Choice Awards. It won that award for the second year in a row in 2022. High praise indeed.

The feature-rich portable speaker boasts excellent connectivity, offering both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi options, as well as automatic switching between the two. The extra SL at the end of the name simply means it ships without a microphone for smart home connectivity through Alexa and Google Assistant, but it's exactly the same speaker beneath.

Another great feature of Sonos is that you can switch between playing audio on other speakers from the brand, allowing you to go from listening to music in your home to the garden effortlessly, and the Roam is the perfect portable companion to take advantage of this.

Aside from its incredible specs, and waterproof and dustproof ruggedness, you also get powerful audio performance. Don't let its small size fool you: the Roam delivers big sound and surprisingly powerful bass. While you're not getting big room-filling audio like you would from the Move, it's still impressive.

If you're not sold on buying the discounted Sonos Roam, see our list of the best portable speakers or even the best waterproof speakers for several other option worth considering.