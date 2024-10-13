Don't miss these 7 best headphone deals from Amazon's Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is into its final day, meaning there are just hours left to snap up some bargains. As expected, headphone deals have featured heavily in Amazon’s second Prime Day of 2024, from budget in-ears all the way through to mega discounts on some of the best noise cancelling headphones.

So if you’ve been looking to upgrade your personal audio, now is a great time, otherwise you're likely waiting till the Black Friday sales in Australia start late in November.

To help point you in the right direction, we’ve gone through all of Amazon’s Prime Day headphone deals and picked out the seven pairs we think are most worth your money.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Special Edition: was $625 now $340 at Amazon AU Save AU$285

Perhaps the best headphones deal throughout the entire Prime Day sale, this AU$285 saving on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless noise-cancelling headphones is too good to pass up. Delivering plenty of stamina thanks to their 60-hour battery life, alongside Sennheiser’s glorious signature sound and plenty of customisable options in the companion app, they’re simply stunning.

Bose QuietComfort SC Headphones: was $499.95 now $320 at Amazon AU Save AU$179.95

The SC here simply refers to the fact these Bose over-ears come with a soft carry case, but the headphones themselves are an iterative update of the QuietComfort 45. That means you get stellar noise cancellation, an incredibly comfortable fit and decent sound. If you’re looking for a travel-friendly pair of cans, these are up there with the best.

EarFun Air Pro 3: was $134.95 now $69.99 at Amazon AU Save AU$64.96

Beating the price we saw back in August by AU$30, the EarFun Air Pro 3 is an easy recommendation. They’re regularly considered one of the best cheap pairs of noise-cancelling earbuds, as you get an astonishing 36 hours of total playback time and incredibly effective ANC. It’s fair to say their sound isn’t true audiophile grade, but we can’t imagine many people will be disappointed given the price.

Anker Soundcore A20i: was $59.95 now $27.99 at Amazon AU Save AU$31.96

We haven’t reviewed this pair of Anker in-ears, but we’ve been impressed with other pairs of headphones produced by the brand and with a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from over 8,000 reviews, we’re confident in their performance. Offering an admirable 28 hours of battery life, adjustable equaliser settings and, according to customer reviews, excellent sound for the price, you can’t go wrong for under AU$30.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $399.99 now $298 at Amazon AU Save AU$101

We mention the AirPods Pro 2 an awful lot, but that’s because they’re tremendously good and perfect for iPhone users. We have seen their price drop a few dollars lower than the AU$298, but overall it’s rare to see them dip below AU$300. Serving up excellent ANC performance, an insightful and detailed sound and spatial audio, they’re a sound investment.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro: was $349 now $142 at Amazon AU Save AU$207

Essentially the Samsung equivalent of the AirPods Pro, these Samsung earbuds are a natural choice for Samsung phone owners. They have been succeeded by a newer model, but we think the Buds 2 Pro are still an excellent option, especially with this 59% saving. We love their sound – they’ll even support hi-res audio from select Samsung Galaxy devices – and their ANC performance is great for the money.

Sony WH-CH720N: was $259.95 now $189.50 at Amazon AU Save AU$70.45

If your budget can't stretch to a pair of Sony XM5 or older XM4 headphones, this more affordable option makes sensible compromises to significantly lower the price, which is even better for Prime Big Deal Days. The WH-CH720N are among our favourite Bluetooth over-ears at this price, with fantastic, detailed sound and effective noise cancellation.