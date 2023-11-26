Crazy Bose QC Ultra Earbuds deal slashes 20% off – they're just two months old!

Audio maestro Bose only unleashed the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, its latest set of premium wireless noise-cancelling in-ears, onto the world in September, but they’ve just picked up a Cyber Monday discount of 20% – the deepest discount yet!

Getting knocked down to their lowest ever price, the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds – which replace the roughly year-old QuietComfort Earbuds II – deliver much-improved audio and continue Bose’s leadership when it comes to ANC performance.

In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review we thought it wasn't a huge update over the previous QCE II buds and the premium price made them a little hard to recommend over the older model. However, this discount, and the addition of an Immersive Audio mode, could make this one sweet audio treat this holiday season.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds | AU$449.95 AU$359.96 on Amazon (save AU$89.99) Continuing where the Bose QCEII left off, the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are still the best-in-class when it comes to active noise cancellation, putting you in a literal bubble of silence. The Immersion Audio party feature really does add extra space to your tunes too, and best of all, it doesn’t matter what source device or streaming service you use. Discount available on both the white and black colourways via the same listing.

What really makes the QC Ultra buds stand out is the ANC performance, where they can outdo the competition from the likes of Sony. Admittedly, they’re not outright perfect, with multipoint connectivity and wireless charging being two notable omissions. While the battery life hasn't improved over the previous model either, you can't argue about Bose's ability to block out the world; as a pair of noise-cancellers, they really are the best.

Now that they’ve been discounted by almost AU$90 in this Amazon Cyber Monday deal, the Ultras are well worth checking out. We can’t guarantee they’ll drop any lower in price this year, so this could be your best chance to save.