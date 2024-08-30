Early AirPods Labor Day deals arrive at Amazon, with a great price on AirPods Max

The Labor Day sales have begun, and among the 27 great Labor Day tech deals at Amazon we found are some discounts on the best AirPods models.

Right now at Amazon, you can get the AirPods Pro 2 for $199 (down from $249), the AirPods 2nd Gen for $89 (down from $129), or the AirPods Max for $399 (down from $549) – and for the AirPods Max, that's very nearly the cheapest we've seen them.

For the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 2nd Gen, these are especially close to being record-low prices, but they're still good prices. Given that AirPods 4 are expected imminently (along with perhaps AirPods Max 2 and AirPods Pro 3), we might assume that these prices will drop closer to record-low prices at some point over the Labor Day weekend – I wrote more about why I'd expect big AirPods Labor Day deals here.

However, I could be dead wrong, and these might be the only Labor Day AirPods deals we get, so here's what's on offer, and comparisons to the record-low prices we've seen on these AirPods.

Today's best AirPods Labor Day deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $199 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best-selling earbuds on the planet, and they earn it – and they're a very good value for under $200, although this is significantly more than their lowest-ever price of $168.99, which they hit on Prime Day earlier in 2024. I think it's probably worth holding out to see if they hit this price again on Monday, but if you want to buy sooner, this is the best price. The sound quality is excellent, the noise cancellation power is top-level, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is really cool, and they're packed with smart features for iPhone users, including an 'unlosable' case that's truly super-helpful.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 at Amazon

This is actually very close to the cheapest we've ever seen these from a big retailer, which was $395. So $399 is a great price for Apple's elite headphones. Dolby Atmos spatial audio sound makes them exceptionally good for listening to movies, while they also block out environmental noises around you with highly effective noise cancellation. The sound quality is generally excellent, and they come with plenty of smarts for Apple devices.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $89 at Amazon Amazon's 2nd generation AirPods are back to their fairly regular discount price of $89. Be aware that $69 is the lowest price we've seen for these, which has happened a couple of times, so again we hope that they'll maybe fall by another $20 before Labor Day is done – but we're letting you know this is the cheapest we're seeing them in the meantime.

If you want to read more about how strongly we recommend these options, you can read our AirPods Pro 2 review and our AirPods Max review. In the case of AirPods 2nd Gen, we actually would mostly recommend people pick something else from our list of the best budget earbuds – you can get far superior sound quality for the same price or cheaper. Having said that, AirPods come with unique features, so we understand people want to go for them.

You might notice that AirPods 3rd Gen aren't on this page. They have no discounts right now, somewhat surprisingly – perhaps that will change over the long weekend. Keep your eye on our best AirPods deals page!

Of course, Amazon isn't the only place running Labor Day deals – we've also rounded up the best discounts from loads of tech products at Best Buy.