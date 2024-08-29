Amazon's Labor Day sale is filled with tech gadgets: shop the 27 best deals from $19

Amazon launched its official Labor Day sale earlier this week, and while it's filled with hundreds of deals across several categories, the best offers hands down are on tech gadgets. You can find record-low prices and rare discounts on TVs, iPads, headphones, tablets, Airpods, and last but not least, Amazon's own brand of smart home devices.

As a deals editor for Techradar, I've combed through Amazon's Labor Day sale and hand-picked the 27 best deals on tech gadgets. All the offers below represent fantastic value, with impressive discounts from brands like Apple, LG, Sonos, and Roku.

Some of my favorite offers include Apple's 10.2 iPad on sale for just $199, the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell for $59.99, and TCL's 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $399.99.

Below are links to Amazon's Labor Day tech categories, followed by more of today's best deals. You can also visit our main Labor Day sales guide for all the best offers on electronics, kitchen appliances, mattresses, vacuums, and more.

Amazon Labor Day sale: the 27 best tech deals

Roku Express HD: was $29.99 now $19 at Amazon

Roku's most affordable streaming stick is quick, cheap, and easy to use, and it's a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller during sales holidays like Labor Day, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for just $19.99 - only $5 more than the record low price. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

This deal on Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick is $5 more than the record-low price. The Fire TV Stick Lite can stream your favorite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls, but it can't control your connected TV or soundbar. A minor inconvenience in order to pay the lower price.

Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a cheap and capable smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Labor Day sale has the Echo Pop on sale for $22.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price. For that money, you get a fun, basic, and compact smart speaker, according to our Echo Pop review. It has Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, and you can connect it to other smart devices throughout the home.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the tracking device on sale for just $24.99—just $2 more than the record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the Apple AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it. You can also grab a four-pack for $79.99 (was $99).

Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for just $24.99 right now. The streaming stick has never been this low before, so it's a good opportunity to pick one up for less. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found it was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's Labor Day deal brings the price down to $29.99, which is just $5 more than what we saw on Prime Day.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $59.99 now $41.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $41.99, which is the same deal we saw during Prime Day. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video plus two-way audio so you can hear and speak with visitors.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Amazon's brand-new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touchscreen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's Labor Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to $54.99, which is $10 more than Prime Day.

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

You can get the Echo Show 5 on sale for $59.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Amazon's Labor Day sale has the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $54.99. That's a 40% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $59.99 during Amazon's Labor Day sale, which is $5 more than the record-low price. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Amazon Kindle (2022): was $99.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

Amazon's latest Kindle has a 15% discount at today's Labor Day sale, which brings the price down to $84.99 - only $10 more than the record-low. The handheld e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and a battery for up to six weeks.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's deal brings the price down to $89.99, which is $10 shy of the lowest price.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $89 at Amazon

Amazon has the 2nd generation AirPods on sale for just $89. While we've seen the earbuds drop to $60 before, this is the best deal you can find right now, and it is an incredible value for a pair of Apple's superb earbuds. If you want new AirPods and don't need them to be the latest model, this Labor Day deal is highly recommended.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD TV (2023): was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

The best-selling 32-inch Amazon Fire TV is on sale for a fantastic price of just $119.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for noise-canceling Apple earbuds, Amazon's Labor Day sale has the AirPods Pro 2 for $189.99. That's just $20 more than the record-low we saw during Prime Day, and the best deal you can find currently. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and a case with Apple's Find My feature.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199 at Amazon

Apple's iPad 10.2, for a record-low price of $199, might be Amazon's best Labor Day deal. While it's an older model tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. According to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, the entry-level tablet can do it all, whether browsing the net, streaming media, doing light work, or playing games.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $249 at Amazon

Bose promises legendary levels of noise cancellation, which sounds about right for such a highly respected brand. While these cans lack dozens of noise-canceling options, you get the core essentials - a Quiet mode and Aware mode so you can easily listen in as needed. There’s also an adjustable EQ if you want to get things sounding just how you like them, and there’s up to 24 hours of battery life on one charge.

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV: was $519.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $349.99 - $20 more than the lowest price we've seen this year. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Toshiba C350 65-inch 4K Fire TV: was $419.99 now $359.99 at Amazon

In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Amazon. For under $400, you get a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and more at your fingertips.

Sonos Ace: was $449 now $399 on Amazon

The Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones live up to its company's reputation for sound quality with Dolby Atmos audio that integrates with its soundbars. It also features respectable noise cancellation and lossless audio, even if it doesn't quite reach the heights of premium competitors like Bose. Also, as a warning, its audio capabilities don't suit music as well as movies. This is the first sale on these newly-released headphones, perfect for movie nerds looking for a new set ahead of Labor Day.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Labor Day sale has just dropped Apple's AirPods Max to $399.99, a massive $150 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The luxurious over-ear headphones deliver superb audio performance thanks to their excellent noise cancellation and Spatial Audio. The AirPods Max also provide 20 hours of battery life and are available in Sky Blue, Silver, Pink, and Green.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $485.51 now $399.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV, you can't get much better than this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $399.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $400, which is a fantastic deal.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $749.99 now $547.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget mid-size TV in today's Labor Day sales, you can't get much better than this 65-inch Hisense 4K smart TV on sale for $547.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $600.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip just dropped back down to its all-time low price. This lightweight laptop is a half-inch thick and includes two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, and a MagSafe charging port. It boasts an "all-day" battery that can last up to 18 hours on one charge, perfect for just enough time for a work-cafe visit or commute back home. The built-in camera and three mics also make it a suitable choice for video call conferencing and calls. The cheapest model is the one with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, but the one with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is still over $200 off.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon

Amazon has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and the lowest price you can find. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

