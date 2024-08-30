Best Buy's massive Labor Day sale is live: up to 50% off appliances, TVs and MacBooks

It's here. Best Buy's highly anticipated Labor Day sale is now live, with huge savings on major appliances, OLED TVs, laptops, iPads, headphones, and more. To help you find the top offers, I've combed through Best Buy's Labor Day sale to bring you today's 25 stand-out deals.

• Shop Best Buy's full Labor Day sale

Best Buy's Labor Day sale is always a favorite, thanks to its deep discounts on major appliances. You can save up to 50% from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and GE, plus get up to $500 in Best Buy e-Gift Cards with select appliances and free installation and delivery.

If you're looking for tech deals, you'll also be impressed with today's discounts on TVs, laptops, Apple devices, headphones, and smart home gadgets. Some highlights include LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for $749.99, Apple's powerful MacBook Air M2 on sale for a record-low price of $799.99, and best-selling smart home devices starting at just $19.99.



Shop more of Best Buy's top Labor Day deals below, and keep in mind that all offers will end on Monday at Midnight. You can also visit our main Labor Day sales for deals on mattresses, appliances, TVs, laptops, and more.

Best Buy Labor Day sale: the 25 best deals

Major appliances: save up to 50% on major appliances at Best Buy

The most popular offer from Best Buy's Labor Day sale is on major appliances. You can score huge savings, including up to 50% off refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and kitchen packages from brands like GE, Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG. The retailer is also offering up to $500 in Best Buy e-Gift Cards with select appliances and free installation and delivery.

All-new Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy

The all-new Blink Mini 2 was released in March, and Best Buy has the security camera on sale for just $29.99. The compact security camera features updates such as 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $29.99 - only $5 more than the record-low price. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $22.99 at Best Buy

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Best Buy's tech sale includes the Echo Pop for just $22.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): was $99.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy

The best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet packs a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display tablet, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life. Today's deal from Best Buy is a new record-low price.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Best Buy's Labor Day sale has the Blink outdoor security camera for $59.99, just $10 more than the record-low price.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Best Buy

The Ring Video Doorbell is down to just $59.99 thanks to Best Buy's $40 discount. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also integrates with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was 129.99 now $104.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a smart home display, Best Buy has the 3rd generation Echo Show 8 on sale for $104.99. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

The iPad 10.2 has dropped to a new record-low price at Best Buy – and it's the first time this popular and highly-rated tablet has fallen below $200. This Apple tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work, or playing basic games, then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are ranked among the best headphones in the world for most people, and you can find them on sale for $249.99 for Labor Day. For this price, nothing gives you such rich sound, great noise cancellation, and smart features – all in a lightweight and comfortable package, as our Sony WH-1000XM4 review tells you.

HP 14 Chromebook: was $299.99 now $149 at Best Buy

This 14-inch HP Chromebook comes with an Intel Celeron processor, as well as 4GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD. It's the ideal mid-range machine and a smart buy, especially now that it's down to just $149 at Best Buy's Labor Day sale.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: was $499 now $279 at Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM is a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5: was $499 now $369 at Best Buy

We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar, so we definitely want to share this significant $130 reduction on the flexible 13.3-inch laptop. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we thought it offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version boasts a crisp OLED touchscreen display, 8GB of RAM for good performance, and a healthy 256GB of storage.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy

Best Buy's Labor Day sale has the MacBook Air M2 down to a record-low price of $799. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. This is worth the investment for those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Pro (2023): was $1,999 now $1,699 at Best Buy

Looking for a shiny new MacBook for the new school year? Apple's latest MacBook Pro runs on the powerful M3 Pro chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. We reviewed a similar product in our four-and-a-half out of five-star Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Max review, which praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18-hour battery life, and slick fan-less design. Today's price is the best deal you can find right now.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was $79.99 now $64.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's cheapest Labor Day TV deal is this Insignia 24-inch display, which is on sale for just $64.99. This is a great display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, easy access to top streaming apps, and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

Hisense 43-inch A6 Series 4K TV: was $239.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

The Hisense 43-inch A6 Series 4K TV features a dedicated Game Mode that includes a variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode to give you a smooth experience. Sports fans will also appreciate its dedicated AI Sports Mode, and there’s a great 4K upscale for ensuring HD content looks at its best. Today's Labor Day deal from Best Buy brings the price down to just $189.99.

Roku Plus Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was $329.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy

The Roku Plus Series was already a high-value TV lineup, and with this deal from Target, the value of Roku's 55-inch model is now even better. For that price, you get a 4K display, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ high dynamic range support, plus the excellent Roku smart TV interface. This is one of the best budget TV deals going.

Samsung DU6900 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $699.99 now $569.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's all-new 75-inch DU6900 series is on sale for a new record-low price of just $569.99. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality, and just ahead of Labor Day, it's on sale for a new record-low price of $749.99 at Best Buy. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's all-new 48-inch S90D OLED TV is getting a $400 discount at Best Buy's Labor Day sale, bringing the price down to a record low of $1,199.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy

LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,399.99. That's an impressive $600 discount and a record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's current pick for best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,499.99 - the lowest price we've seen. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, slim design, and reasonable price for high-end overall performance.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and the lowest price you can find. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

You can also see more of today's best Labor Day TV sales and Labor Day laptop sales.