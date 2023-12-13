Bello! Save $60 on Minion edition Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and win Christmas

Stopa right there, Despicable Me lovers! If you want to hear Gru's bijou and bespectacled yellow lackeys singing I Swear at the denouement of Despicable Me 2 (or Underwear, as it's known in Minionese), you need to be doing it with a set of earbuds plucked from Otto's very brainbox.

And they're not just any old banana earbuds – oh no, these are Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in a special edition Minion Otto variant. Right now at Samsung, the glorious Minions Edition Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are just $209.99 (was $269.99) and I'm willing to bet they'll make someone's day this Christmas. Kanpai!

I could wax lyrical on the talents of these earbuds, but then, there's our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review for that. Instead, I want to draw your attention to the beautiful BELLO GALAXY box here, complete with banana accents and Otto's fine form (also available in Stuart and Bob, but these are not part of the deal). It's a top saving, not only on Samsung's best Buds by a country mile, but also on a gift that will delight lovers of the Despicable Me franchise. And that's pretty much everyone, no?

As I said in my Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, the big news is that Apple, Sony, Bose, Sennheiser and in fact all of the best wireless earbuds manufacturers really need to take a good look at what Samsung has achieved with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They're good. No, really, they're good.

They're comfortable and easily pocketable, yet packed full of useful perks such as excellent ANC, voice detect, wearer detection, customizable on-ear controls and 24-bit higher resolution audio support when used with a Samsung phone – plus IPX7 water ingress protection.

Not bothered by the Minions' treatment? Bi-do… but also, that's OK! The original Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are also on sale at Amazon! They're now just $159.99 (was $229.99) – a massive 30% off their original MSRP!

This is the lowest-seen price on Samsung's August 2022-issue flagship earbuds – a proposition we gave 4.5 stars to under intense review. They're capable of hi-res audio when used with Samsung phones, but they still sound great and offer strong ANC for everyone else. They're also really nicely made and comfortable to wear. Our advice? If you own a Samsung Galaxy phone it's a no-brainer.

