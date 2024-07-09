AirPods Pro 2 hit new record-low price of just $169 in early Prime Day super-deal

AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best AirPods for elite sound quality and advanced features, but that means they don't come cheap. Well, not usually anyway – but right now, they're down from $249 to $169.99 on Amazon, which is the cheapest they've ever been.

We've seen them for $179 earlier this year, and $189 over Black Friday 2023 (just after the newer version with USB-C charging was released, which is the version you're getting here), but $169 is an incredibly low product for earbuds that still rival the absolutely best in the business for sound quality and active noise cancellation power – but those rivals are usually $200 or more even with discounts.

Today's best AirPods Pro 2 deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best-selling earbuds on the planet for a reason, and Amazon's early Prime Day sales have the earbuds for their lowest ever price of $169. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an unloseable case.

We were hoping to see AirPods among the best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals, but there's probably no need to wait – I wouldn't expect to see any lower prices than this during the event itself on the 16th and 17th of July.

For this price, you're getting all the premium headphone features that we praised in our AirPods Pro 2 review, including high-end active noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life (including the case), impressive spatial audio, Find My support for when you've misplaced them, and seamless automatic switching between Apple devices, alongside the enhanced updates that were rolled out with iOS 17 last year, such as an adaptive audio mode that intuitively adjusts the sound between ANC and Transparency. And you'll get more features when iOS 18 arrives in the fall.

These are by far my favorite Apple earbuds – I use them every day, thanks to their integration with other Apple tech. After countless hours of testing, the AirPods Pro 2 continue to hold their own against a lot of the competition, especially thanks to ongoing improvements made to them, which is why they're one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now. Make sure to be quick to snap up this great saving.

And they're not the only AirPods with great deals on right now. Our Prime Day AirPods deals page has more, but the AirPods 3rd Gen are down to a record-low $129 at Amazon f(rom $169), while the AirPods Max over-ears are down to $399 at Amazon (they were recently $449).