The best Apple TV VPN in 2020

The Apple TV has been synonymous with digital media and entertainment since its launch in 2007. Millions of people use the device for watching TV shows and movies, listening to music, playing games and much more.

One of the great things about Apple TV is that you can bring it wherever you travel and plug it into any TV to keep entertained at all times. And that’s where a virtual private network (VPN) can really help, allowing you to access all your favorite content regardless of your location.

Many of the world’s leading VPN providers can be used for Apple TV, but given that so many are out there, you’re probably wondering which to choose. The best services are fast, easy to use and provide access to a wide variety of content - and we’ve rounded up the best five Apple TV VPNs for you on this very page.

What makes the best Apple TV VPN?

In short ExpressVPN is our top pick for the best all-round VPN, and specifically for Apple TV, too. When it comes to choosing the ideal VPN for Apple TV, you’ll want one that provides access to a great selection of high-speed servers - that means it should also be up to the task of 4K streaming.

Depending on your streaming service of choice (e.g. Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, etc) you'll want to check that the VPN enables you to unblock its feeds when abroad that can often be subject to geo-restrictions. The VPN should also be affordable and uncompromising on security.

Because VPNs are just a bit tricky to get set up on an Apple TV unit (see below for more details on how) then you're also looking for a service that's as quick and easy to set up as possible and has brilliant customer support at hand - either in the form of online support articles or via helpful 24/7 live chat - just in case you run into difficulties.

The best Apple TV VPN is:

The British Virgin Islands-based ExpressVPN takes the crown as the best Apple TV VPN, providing an array of impressive features that will improve your streaming experience.

One of the best things about ExpressVPN for Apple TV is that it has been developed with 4K HDR streaming in mind, so you can expect fast speeds and a great overall performance. It doesn’t compromise on choice, offering over 3,000 servers across 94 countries.

ExpressVPN provides access to a range of geo-restricted apps and streaming servers, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, BBC iPlayer and YouTube, and it’s compatible with Apple TV 4K, 4th gen Apple TV, 3rd gen Apple TV, 2nd gen Apple TV and 1st gen Apple TV.

There are two methods of using ExpressVPN on your Apple TV. You can either use MediaStreamer or install the software on your Wi-Fi router. The latter will enable you to benefit from all of ExpressVPN’s features, and even gets around one of the few negatives of the service - the fact it's 'only' compatible with five devices at any one time.

lso among the features are a an integrated kill switch, zero-knowledge DNS (its own encrypted DNS for all servers), an audited no-logs policy, 256-bit encryption, a built-in speed test and unlimited bandwidth.

Surfshark is another popular VPN service that offers some great features and can be used with Apple TV. What’s great is that you can get it up and running through a few easy steps thanks to a feature called smart DNS.

Once set up, you’ll be able to access Netflix, Hulu, iPlayer and a whole host of other streaming services via your Apple TV device. There’s a choice of over 1,700 servers in 60+ countries across the world, and to make things easier and quicker, you can connect to the fastest available server.

If you want to do more than just access TV streaming services, you can install Surfshark on your router. It boasts some great security and privacy features, such as a kill switch, DNS leak protection, 256-bit encryption, a no-logs policy, and protection against malware, web trackers and intrusive adverts.

Compared to other VPN services, Surfshark is set apart by the amount of value it offers. For less than $2 per month, you can connect as many devices as you like. Should you run into any issues, there is 24/7 support and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you’re looking for a top-notch VPN service that gives you access to an insanely huge amount of servers, look no further than CyberGhost . Available for Apple TV, it allows you to connect to way over 6,000 servers in 90 countries.

Thanks to such a large network of servers, you won’t have an issue accessing geo-restricted content on Netflix, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer, Peacock and other streaming services (wherever you are in the world).

CyberGhost claims its servers provide 'speed you need for the smoothest viewing experience', which is a definite if you own an Apple TV, and helps prevent buffering, bandwidth throttling and network limitations. The best and quickest way to set it up is through DNS, but there is an app for routers.

Other features include AES 256-bit encryption, a built-in kill switch, DNS and IP leak protection, a choice of OpenVPN, IKEv2 and WireGuard protocols, and the ability to connect up to seven devices. There’s also 24/7 customer support and an impressive 45-day money-back guarantee.

With over two million customers globally, VyprVPN is easily described as one of the world’s most popular virtual private networks. And if you’re an Apple TV user, you’re in luck as this service is compatible.

You’re getting a large server network consisting of 70 countries and over 200,000 ISP addresses across the world. Like any premium VPN service, Vyper enables users to protect their privacy, clamp down on censorship and get around geo-restriction blocks. It provides access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer and many other platforms.

We love the fact that VyperVPN offers several ways for connecting your Apple TV, such as through a router app, by connecting via your Mac’s Wi-Fi connection or by using a DD-WRT/Tomato router.

In terms of overall features, there’s high-speed streaming, high-end encryption, IP address protection, an audited no-logs policy, a kill switch and 24/7 customer support. One downside is that you can only connect five devices on a single subscription, but as is generally the standard, VyprVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy.

NordVPN regularly makes its way on to our round ups of the top VPNs for various functions (as well as sky-high ranking in our overall best VPN list), and things aren’t any different when it comes to VPNs for Apple TV. You’re getting a best-in-class provider that is easy to use and offers a great overall performance.

With NordVPN, you can unblock Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer and many other streaming services. Accessing international content libraries is no issue at all thanks to a network of more than 5,000 servers in 59 countries.

One of our favorite features is Double VPN, which encrypts your internet traffic via servers and means you don’t have to worry about privacy. But what slightly lets NordVPN down is that it’s more difficult to use on Apple TV, requiring users to install software on their router. This is a fiddly process, although NordVPN offers a how-to guide and 24/7 support that should help you get set up without too many issues.

How do I use a VPN on Apple TV?

Sadly - unlike, say, using a VPN for Amazon Fire TV - there isn’t a silver bullet solution when it comes to using an Apple TV VPN. That's because you can’t simply download and log into a dedicated app to make things easier.

But you can still use a VPN on your Apple TV, and there are two ways to do this. The first method is to set up the VPN on your router and then use this connection on your Apple TV. Your chosen provider will offer detailed instructions on how to do this. It’s quite a fiddly undertaking, although you’ll be able to experience all the features of the VPN service on your Apple TV.

The other way is by using a smart DNS, which will enable you to bypass geo-restrictions and access all the content you want on your Apple TV. To do this, you’ll need to head to “network” within the settings of your Apple TV, go to “Wi-Fi” and click on your connection.

You’ll then see an option for “Configure DNS” - press that and change the setting to “manual” instead of "automatic”. Finally, to get your VPN up and running, add its IP address and you’re good to go.

Again, your provider will provide comprehensive instructions and support on how to do this. For example, our #1 choice ExpressVPN offers a really clear written and video guide on getting the VPN working for Apple TV.