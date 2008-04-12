Trending
Logitech Harmony One review

Logitech’s new universal remote

The LCD display at the top is touchscreen, allowing you to access functions by scrolling through a graphical menu

Our Verdict

A straightforward and user-friendly remote

For

  • Touchscreen display
  • Easy to set up
  • Can control numerous devices with ease

Against

  • Need a PC or Mac connection
  • May need some fiddling with when putting in codes

Logitech has firmly ensconced itself in the world of AV through its Harmony universal remote series and, to a lesser effect, its iPod docks.

So following on from the PDA-style king of the range, the Harmony 1000, this is a more conventional-looking controller which borrows some of the elements of its older sibling to great effect.

While it contains buttons along the shaft, the small, full-colour LCD display at the top is touchscreen, allowing you to access functions, such as one-hit 'Activities', by scrolling through a graphical menu.

The remote learns control codes via Logitech's own web database, accessible using a PC or Apple Mac. There are currently command setups for over 5,000 individual bits of kit.

Highs:

The touchscreen responds to electrical pulses in your fingertips rather than purely touch, allowing for the LCD screen to be more durable. A must if you've got kids in the house.
Setup, through the included PC/Mac software, is easy. Can control up to 15 devices, and they can all be setup into 'Activities', where one button press will switch on the TV, receiver and Blu-ray player, for example.

Lows:

A PC or Mac and an internet connection are essential. With an enormous amount of advanced customisation on offer, you can find yourself mucking up its setup and having to perform a hard reset. Not all codes work first time, and may need fine-tuning and fiddling about with.