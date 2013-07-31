Samsung 840 Pro 512GB review

Whether it's components like memory chips, processors and LCD panels or retail clobber like phones and TVs, Samsung is assimilating everything.

In that context, two things are immediately apparent. The first is that you'd better not be in the bad books when the People's Republic of Samsung comes into force, as seems to be inevitable. The second is that it should really come as no surprise that Samsung makes damn fine SSDs, such as the 840 Pro we have turning up here in 512GB guise.

For starters, Samsung makes its own flash memory. It's the snazzy 21nm Toggle NAND sort, so it's basically about as speedy as it currently comes. Samsung also makes its own controller chipsets, and as far as anyone can tell, those are about as good as it gets too. For proof, look no further than our benchmark results.

Benchmarks

4K random read performance (incompressible)

AS SSD: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 23

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 23

Crucial M500 480GB: 21

Intel 520 480GB: 24

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 19

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 26

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 23

Seagate 600 480GB: 22

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 20

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 18

Zip file decompression

ZIP: Seconds: Quicker is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 23

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 23

Crucial M500 480GB: 23

Intel 520 480GB: 24

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 23

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 24

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 23

Seagate 600 480GB: 23

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 24

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 22

4K random write performance (incompressible)

AS SSD: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 18

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 50

Crucial M500 480GB: 54

Intel 520 480GB: 19

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 54

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 51

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 54

Seagate 600 480GB: 44

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 18

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 45

Sequential read performance (incompressible)

AS SSD: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 505

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 503

Crucial M500 480GB: 492

Intel 520 480GB: 499

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 504

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 520

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 515

Seagate 600 480GB: 508

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 502

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 514

Sequential read performance (compressible)

ATTO: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 551

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 556

Crucial M500 480GB: 539

Intel 520 480GB: 545

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 551

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 561

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 555

Seagate 600 480GB: 554

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 538

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 552

Sequential write performance (incompressible)

AS SSD: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 298

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 470

Crucial M500 480GB: 414

Intel 520 480GB: 218

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 497

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 500

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 468

Seagate 600 480GB: 437

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 259

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 469

Sequential write performance (compressible)

ATTO: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 519

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 506

Crucial M500 480GB: 432

Intel 520 480GB: 475

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 534

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 535

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 518

Seagate 600 480GB: 473

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 465

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 519

Fastest sequential reads and writes for both compressible and incompressible data? That'll be the Samsung 840 Pro. It serves up the fastest 4K random read access, too. But the OCZ Vertex 450, among others, beats it when it comes to 4K random writes.

Verdict

This is a very fine drive: not only is it one of the quickest around, it comes with the peace of mind that you're buying from a big outfit that is very unlikely to disappear.

If you do have a problem, the odds of being able to cash in your warranty are high. That it's also pretty reasonably priced for a premium drive just adds to the appeal.