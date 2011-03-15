Zotac GeForce GTX 550 Ti AMP! review

A definite improvement over the GTS 450, but too expensive to seriously consider just now.

Another new graphics card from Nvidia... Here's Zotac's factory overclocked take on it, the Zotac GeForce GTX 550 Ti AMP! Newer means faster, right?

Right?

So, what is the best entry-level graphics card you can buy? How much should a DX11 capable graphics card cost?

Recent releases, such as the AMD Radeon HD 6990 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 580 have focused on high-end DX11 graphics, but what about the more-affordable DX11 graphics cards?

Those looking to get their hands on reasonable levels of performance haven't exactly been spoilt for choice lately. The likes of the Nvidia GeForce GTS 450 and AMD Radeon HD 5750 are looking a little long in the tooth now, but still hover around the £100 mark.

Could this Zotac GeForce GTX 550 Ti AMP! represent a new dawn for DX11?

Apart from a little tweaking of the name – the S has been transformed into an X and the needless Ti suffix has been added, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti suggests that this is a next-generation replacement for the existing Nvidia GeForce GTS 450. A card that originally shipped with a £100 price tag, but can now be had for a mere £88 if you shop around.

Unfortunately the way the market is currently priced up, the GTX 550 Ti actually sees itself sandwiched between the GeForce GTX 460 768MB and the GeForce GTX 460 1GB rendition.

Overclocked spins on this architecture, such as this Zotac GeForce GTX 550 Ti AMP! we have here has a price tag of £129, putting it directly up against the GTX 460 1GB version.

Here is a card that needs to pull some magic out of its silicon to impress…