AG Neovo M-19

This 19-inch LCD is typical of AG Neovo's dare-to-bedifferent approach to design. Whether you like it or not is a matter of personal taste, though the general consensus from a straw poll of passers-by was that the plastic surround was a bit dated.

That crazy-looking chassis offers tilt-only adjustment, but the monitor does have both DVI and VGA connectivity. It won't be to everyone's taste, but it does stand out in an otherwise pretty bland and un-Apple style market. The M-19 boasts an embarrassment of multimedia functions, too, with built-in speakers and USB ports adding to the functionality. There's also a headphone jack, while one of the provided USB ports is specifically designed to power a peripheral without the need for an external supply.

The panel has a traditional, matte, anti-glare finish offering the rather standard 1,280x1,024 native resolution, on a par with most of the other displays here.

Compared with the in-yourface delivery of the glossyscreened 19-inchers from BenQ and Sony, the M-19 is something of a grower. At first it seems to lack punch - and we certainly wouldn't complain if AG Neovo bumped the brightness up a notch or two - but its controlled image quality won us over. As for pixel response, it may only be rated at 12ms, but it's as blurfree as the BenQ and is as good as you're likely to need.

As the cheapest 19-inch model on test, the M-19 is conspicuously good value. Yes, it's less spectacular than the showier glossy-screened opposition, but if £300 is the most you can stretch to, you won't be disappointed. And with its white and clear finish you'll be happy with it sitting next to your Mac mini or G5. And those USB ports are an absolute boon. So simple, so useful.